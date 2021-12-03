It’s becoming a phrase heard all too often for many governmental and utility entities: ‘We haven’t received guidance on how to use the money from the American Relief Plan act (ARP)’.
During a special called meeting on Nov. 30 of the board of commissioners of Mountain Water District (MWD), that issue was discussed along with another national issue, the supply chain crisis.
Congress passed the ARP act March 10, 2021, and it was signed by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021, which was the first anniversary of COVID-19 being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (W.H.O.).
The bill provided $1.9 trillion in relief money, portions of which to be dispersed to states to be used for infrastructure projects and to jump start the economy.
But with that money being dispersed, guidance on what the money could be used for has been lacking and without that clear and concise guidance, officials are leery of spending that money.
During the Sept. 21, 2021, meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, the court voted and passed unanimously to appropriate $1,331,000 of ARP funds to MWD to start a project of reducing the water loss issue that was the foundation of an application made by MWD to the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) for a surcharge to be placed on their customers for 3 years.
That application has been placed on hold by MWD due to the $1.3 million appropriation from the fiscal court.
Part of that motion by the fiscal court stipulated that the funds be spent in compliance with the mandates from the U.S. Department of Treasury in respect to the expenditures of ARP funds for public infrastructure.
Now, nearly nine months after being signed into law, those mandates and concise guidance on how the ARP money can be spent remain ambiguous.
“We have got to proceed cautiously,” MWD Manager Roy Sawyers explained to the board. “Without that clear guidance on what would be covered by ARP funds, if we proceed with certain projects and later find out that ARP funds can’t be used for them, we will have to cover the cost of those projects.”
“It’s really becoming a catch-22 situation,” Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said recently. “If we (fiscal court) spend ARP funds without clear concise guidance, we could be held responsible for paying for any project deemed not covered by the guidance.”
Engineers for MWD are also in a state of limbo as well.
Without the guidance, they have no idea what documentation may be required for projects and whether those projects would be covered by the ARP.
Both MWD and PCFC have attorneys trying to get the guidance issues cleared up as soon as possible but it remains mired in the bureaucracy in Washington, D.C, officials said.
Another national issue, playing havoc locally for MWD, PCFC and even cities, is the supply chain crisis.
Shortages of everything from raw materials to cars and equipment are nearing historic levels. Shipping rates have risen to multi-year highs and consumers face delays and price increases.
Those delays have hit MWD and the PCFC.
“We’ve had mowers ordered in early 2021 that we still haven’t received,” Jones said. “And when we looked at trying to purchase pickup trucks and other equipment, we’re told it could take several months to get them.”
The fiscal court was able to find a few vehicles that were already on car lots around the region and in some cases, several states away.
Much is the same for MWD as they too have been waiting for vehicles and equipment.
Contractors are having problems getting the materials they need to start or finish projects.
Tim Campoy, an engineer who performs work for MWD, informed the board that a change order for one project was needed to change the completion dates from December 23, 2021, to May 26, 2022, due to equipment delivery delays.
“Just to emphasize what Tim is saying,” Sawyers said. “We ordered a generator back in January of this year and we just got it in, some 11 months later.”