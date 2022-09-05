The 32nd annual Pike County Fire School will be held Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 at Pike Central High School.
Randy Courtney, president of the Pike County Firefighters Association and chief of the Island Creek VFD says some new classes have been scheduled for this year’s school.
“We have 16 classes scheduled for this year,” Courtney said. “And while there is some classroom training, there is a lot of hands-on training as well.
“Naturally we’ll have our basic firefighter class for the new volunteer firefighter,” Courtney said. “This is for the person who has just joined their local volunteer fire department and this 20-hour class is mandatory before they can respond to a call.”
Two new classes have been added to this year’s school that haven’t been offered before.
“We’ll have a four-hour elevator emergency class,” Courtney said. “This will train firefighters on the proper techniques to rescue people from an elevator and believe it or not, there are a lot of elevators in Pike County.”
“Another new class is the machine vs. man class,” Courtney said. “This is where firefighters use tools not often thought of as a firefighting tool such as very small cutting tools to get a ring off a finger for example.”
Courtney said that even with the flash flooding event that affected the region in late July, pre-registration is already over 200 people, and more registrants expected before the Sept. 7 deadline.
“Even veteran firefighters have to maintain continuing education and we have classes to help them as well,” Courtney said. “To be a certified volunteer firefighter you have to have 150 hours of training.”
Courtney said the most popular class is the Wildland fire class.
“We already have 30 people signed up for the Wildland fire class which is a mandatory class to achieve the 150 hours,” Courtney said.
Courtney says firefighters from across the region will be attending this year’s school.
“This is for Kentucky Fire Commission Area 11 which encompasses Floyd, Johnson, Lawrence, Magoffin, Martin and Pike counties,” Courtney said.
For more information or to pre-register you can go to the website, kyfirecommission.kctcs.edu,n and click on Area 11.