Officials have shared more details on this year’s Annual Historic Snivley Chapel Celebration, which is scheduled for early October, and the community is invited to join.
This year’s Annual Historic Snivley Chapel Celebration will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, and will include music, dinner, fellowship and a guest speaker. Snivley Chapel is one of the oldest chapels in Eastern Kentucky.
“We are excited to announce our speaker will be Reverend Julie Hager Love, president of Kentucky United Methodist Church’s Homes for Children,” according to UMC officials. “Reverend Love has personal ties to this treasure, and we are excited to hear her share.”
Love grew up in Berea and attended Kentucky Wesleyan College before transferring to Berea College, where she graduated with a degree in religion. After graduating from Berea College and getting married, Julie and George Love attended Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary. Love worked as the Minister for Children and Families at St. Paul UMC.
After seminary, the Loves moved to St. Charles, Missouri, where she served as children's minister at First UMC of St. Charles. They then moved to Prestonsburg, Kentucky, and she worked part-time in several ministries, which include teaching life skills through the Big Sandy Area Development District, teaching at Big Sandy Community College, and as district ministry consultant with the Prestonsburg District of the UMC. Love also served for 15 years as the director of Connectional Ministries for the Kentucky Conference of the UMC, where she oversaw the various ministries of the conference, including camps, campus ministries, age level ministries, communications, missions and more. She was appointed to be KyUMH's next President and CEO in July 2019. Also, UMC officials said, Love’s mother was a May, one of the founding families of Snivley Chapel, and also a Hager, which is from Hager Hill in Johnson County.
UMC officials said that those who attend will be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. They said in a statement that they are excited for the community to see the work that has been completed on renovating the chapel.
“Thanks to so many of our Snivley Chapel friends near and far, we have completed many projects over the last several years repairing the structural foundation, the tin roof using a special historic renovation contractor, over $30,000 with your help,” according to UMC officials. “We’ve come a long way, and we couldn’t have done this without the help of our community of friends. Due to the pandemic, we were not able to do much in the way of upkeep over the last year, but our next project will be repairing the windows, painting inside, hoping to restore the old coal stove and more. Come see the work you’ve completed, hear the history and join in celebrating your historic treasure.”
Historic Snivley Chapel is located at 9807 Highway 194 West, Pikeville. (Turn left off of U.S. 23 at Pikeville Airport Road, and follow until reaching Ky. 194 and turn left.) For more information, call Pastor Larry Penix at, (606)616-8430. Also, the public can visit the “Historic Snivley Chapel” Facebook page.