A new quilt exhibit focused on stories and secrets will open at the Appalachian Center for the Arts on April 21.
The exhibit, titled “Stories Told, Secrets Revealed: The Quilts of Bet Ison,” features a variety of quilts from Rowan County native Bet Ison and the stories and secrets that inspired their creation. The exhibit will open on April 21, during the Hillbilly Days festival, and will be open until 8 p.m. during the three days of the festival.
Then, the exhibit will be open on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., or by special appointment, until June 26. There is no cost for admission to the exhibit, and it can be found on the second-floor gallery of the Appalachian Center for the Arts, which is located at 218 Second Street.
Ison is famous for the unusual folk-art installation that she created with her husband, Cecil Ison, in Elliottsville, Kentucky, called “The Home for Wayward Babydolls.” Rather than discarding a doll that Cecil found in his field while farming, he brought it home, and they began to collect lost baby dolls over time, displaying them on their cabin, on fences and in trees, according to the Library of Congress.
Ison has quilted since she was in her 20s. She said she picked up the hobby from her husband’s family, who were active quilters, and she began to use her quilts to tell stories about her life, while sharing the positives and the negatives.
Ison discussed the significance of having her quilts featured in an exhibit like this.
“This is so scary and so special for me,” she said. “It’s such a lovely chance to share the stories. My experience with sharing my quilts with people is that they tell me their quilting stories, and I love hearing other people’s stories. Storytelling isn’t only about telling your own stories. It’s also about hearing other people’s stories.”
Ison compared quilt makers to time travelers, and she said that quilts, like stories, are able to be passed down through time.
“We get to pass a piece of ourselves down over time with our quilts,” she said. “It’s the way we show love and caring and tell stories.”
Robin Irwin, the App’s executive director, said that she has wanted to feature Ison’s quilts through an exhibit in the gallery for a while. She said that quilts are one of many ways in which people share stories, and the App wants to promote all forms of storytelling, including textiles/quilts, poetry, theater, dance, art and music, etc.
“it’s so important to launch this exhibit,” Irwin said. “Bet’s such a wonderful artist.”
To learn more about the App’s new exhibit, call, (606) 262-4004.