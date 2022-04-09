PRESTONSBURG — The Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards (The APPYS) will be held at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg on April 9.
The Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards, according to a statement from the organizers, seeks to celebrate art in all its forms and recognize the artists from or living in our communities all along the Appalachian Mountains who are making the world a more beautiful place to live in through art. We recognize artists from as many art mediums as possible as well as people who are actively teaching an art form to kids or adults. We believe in furthering and protecting the arts as an important cultural source of creativity and good.
The APPYS program began in 2019 with the first ceremony being held in 2020, with the vision of changing the negative perception of the Appalachian Region. The Appalachian Region consist of 13 states Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
The statement said the Appalachian Region is rich in culture, music, education and arts. However, it is predominately viewed as a population that has nothing of “value,” the statement said. The Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards allows for the change of vernacular to happen on a global scale.
The statement said the program is slated as the “Grammy’s of Appalachia.” It focuses on showcasing the best the region has to offer regarding Arts and Entertainment (including but not limited to: (Guitarists, Sculpture, Painting, Poet, Documentary, Graphic Design, Album of the Year.)
There are categories set aside for educators who are then provided scholarship opportunities for their students through Big Sandy Community and Technical College.
Utilizing the skills of BSCTC programs such as carpentry, graphic design, Computer Aided Drafting, and Advanced Manufacturing, the Appalachian Arts & Entertainment awards brings together different educational opportunities to work as a collective, allowing for open dialogue between programs and allows the talents of its students, teachers and faculty to be utilized while forming new partnerships, gaining marketable skills, broadening job opportunities for program graduates and provides credited resume experience. The program also allows for community involvement, which opens the possibility for new and continued partnerships.
The APPYS are scheduled for Saturday, April 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $52 (includes access to After Party at Jenny Wiley State Park), $37 for lower level and $27 for upper level seating. You can purchase tickets by calling, 1-(888)-MAC-ARTS, or visiting, www.macarts.com