The Appalachian Center for the Arts is offering three theater camps for summer 2022.
Camp show titles include “Disney’s Jungle Book Kids,” “Legally Blonde Jr.” and a “Tech and Design Camp.”
Erick Buckley, director of education and outreach at the App, said he will be directing the “Disney’s Jungle Book Kids” and “Legally Blonde Jr.” camps, and, while they are sold out, he expressed that the kids who sign up for ‘technical camp’ will learn the full experience of what goes on behind the scenes.
“This camp is ages 12 and up, the participants will get to work with management and learn sets; all project-based learning,” Buckley said.
Within two weeks’ time, sets are built, characters learn their roles, choreography and dialogue, and the whole show is produced and ready for public viewing. Buckley said they were adamant about adding the second “Disney’s Jungle Book” camp to ensure there were enough spots available.
“We want every kid to have their special moment, their opportunity where they are featured,” Buckley said. “When you get above a certain number of participants, that’s just not possible. So, we added another camp.”
App Production ManagerShannon Daniels is running the Tech and Design Summer Camp. Shannon said she is excited about this camp because it gives kids a different perspective of a live production, not just the on-stage acting perspective.
“Kids will get hands-on experience in every department,” Shannon said. They will learn about props, lights, how to sew on a button, if they don’t know how; they will learn how to use a microphone, design elements, the whole backstage production without limits.”
“Disney’s Jungle Book Kids” performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 17 at 7:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 18.
The second “Disney’s Jungle Book Kids” performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 15 and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. July 16.
“Legally Blonde Jr.” performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 1 and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. July 2.
More information about the camps and performances, go to, www.theapparts.org.