Xanadu, the musical will debut at the Appalachian Center for the Arts in downtown Pikeville beginning Aug. 5.
The cast was selected by Appalachian Center for the Arts Executive Director Robin Irwin and Director of Education and Outreach Erick Buckley, both of whom will also assume roles in the musical.
CJ Bell of Birmingham, Alabama, has been chosen to direct the musical and will oversee the artistic vision of the play.
Bell said Xanadu is a Greek comedy musical based on a 1980 film starring Olivia Newton John about Greek muses who decide to make a trip to earth in order to assist a musician who is on the brink of losing everything.
“If anyone hasn’t seen the film, that’s okay,” Bell said. “I think people will still enjoy the musical, it’s upbeat and fast paced, and there are roller-skates. Who doesn’t like roller-skates?”
Bell said the level of talent that has been cast for this musical is “phenomenal.”
“It has been a joy working with Robin and Erick, they are an unbelievable talent,” Bell said. “Some cast members went away to school, graduated already and came back, some haven’t started that journey yet and they are all amazing. It has been a great experience, I’m from Birmingham, Alabama. That’s south, but this is Appalachia. That’s a different kind of south. Good, just different.”
Xanadu Choreographer Tiffany Owen said that this particular musical has been a challenge because the ensemble cast is somewhat larger for Xanadu and the choreography can sometimes be like a puzzle.
“Before we even started practice, I found myself standing and placing the individual cast members in my mind, drawing circles on paper,” Owen said. “I have taught dance on a collegiate level and was super excited to be chosen to help with Xanadu. It is just a fabulous musical and everyone should come out and see it.”
Show-only performances of Xanadu will be held at 7:30 p.m on Aug. 5 and Aug. 12. Tickets are $20 plus fees for adults or $15 plus fees for seniors, veterans and children (ages 5-17).
Dinner theater performances will be held at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 6 and Aug. 13, and at 3 p.m. on Aug. 7 and Aug. 14. Tickets are $40 plus fees for adults and $30 plus fees for seniors, veterans and children (ages 5-17).
For tickets or more information, visit, www.theapparts.org.