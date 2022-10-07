Cast members of the Appalachian Center for the Arts’ upcoming performances of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” rehearse for their roles. The performances will be at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. Tickets for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” are $15 each and can be purchased via the web at, www.theapparts.org, via phone by calling, (606) 262-4004, or at the door as long as seats are available.