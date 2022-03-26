After a two-year absence, the 9th annual Appalachian Heirloom Seed Swap will be held Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m at Pike Central High School. Sponsored by Pike County Extension Service, numerous volunteers, and the Pikeville Farmer’s Market, admission is free. In addition to buying, selling, and trading heirloom seeds and plants, classes, book signings, and a variety of farmer’s market products will be available.
Co-founder Neil Hunt says, “We are so excited to bring this event back. Over the years, we have forged friends with so many seed savers. This year we will be featuring Lisa Bloodnick from New York, Bevin “Ben” Cohen from Michigan, Jim “Tomato Guy” Wyatt from Indiana, Russel Crowe from Illinois and of course the Appalachia seed saving hero Bill Best from Berea. But some of the coolest seeds of all come from our local collectors, including Larry Phipps of Marrowbone”.
Joyce Pinson notes, “This whole crazy event started because we nearly lost the Farmer Brown White Cushaw legacy during the floods almost a decade ago. Neil, Suzanne Stumbo Pike County Extension Agent, and I decided we would try to begin bringing people together for a spring seed swap. That first year, we expected about 50 people, and wound up with 150. Since then, the event has continued to grow, spawning several other swaps in Northern Kentucky, Indiana and most recently in Whitesburg. The Whitesburg event will follow us, on Sunday April 3.”
Tips for the event:
• Bring folding money. Not all vendors accept cards.
• A typical “trade” is considered about 12 tomato seeds or 1/4 cup of beans.
• Bring a notebook — to jot down contacts, histories and critical information on planting.
Coffee, snacks and lunch will be available from Pikeville Farmer’s Market members.
Kicking off the gathering, the 9 a.m. “Cutting of the Cushaw” is a ceremony performed with much pomp and circumstance. A “celebrity” will slash open the winter squash, revealing the seedy innards. Guests scramble to collect the seeds to take home.
Attendees can walk through the vendor area, take in several classes on seed saving, making herbal salves, flower seed saving, as well as chat and swap seeds around tables in the conversation area. Additionally, Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Kentucky State University Small Farm Program, Pike County Soil Conservation District, and Whitesburg’s Seed Swapping Committee will be on-hand.
Seed saving is a popular hobby and passion for growers throughout the world. The Appalachian Heirloom Seed Swap has traditionally drawn hundreds of enthusiasts. Beginning seed savers and seasoned veterans share not only unusual seeds, but the stories and histories that accompany them.
Hunt said, “With renewed interest in sustainable agriculture, heirloom seeds are highly prized. With heirloom seeds, once planted and harvested, the seeds will produce another crop next year. With hybrid seeds, the results may not come true to the parent. In fact, some will not germinate at all.”
A beekeeper, Hunt points out that heirloom plants are often preferred by pollinators — including honeybees. “Saving heirloom seeds is so important that there is a giant conservatory in Norway called ‘The Doomsday Vault’ which contains over 400,000 varieties of heirloom seeds,” he says.
Hunt smiles and laughs. “We invite all our seedy friends to come by April 2. Can you really ever have enough seeds?”