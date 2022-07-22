With the recent Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center is anticipating a greater need for its services.
As a consequence, the organization is reaching out to pro-life advocates and the church community in an effort to continue to provide optimum care for mothers and babies.
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court reached a decision overturning the decision reached in Roe vs. Wade, putting the decision on abortion rights into the hands of states. Although it’s being litigated, Kentucky had a “trigger law” in place that immediately ended abortion in the state.
Executive Director of APCC Kay Hammond said there have been community members who have reached out since the Roe decision inquiring how to help.
“We are so appreciative of the churches on our roster who give monthly,” Hammond said. “We appreciate those individuals that make one-time gifts or monthly gifts. The center does not receive state or federal funding but totally rely on advocates for life. For those churches who have reached out wanting to know how to help, consider adding APCC to the monthly budget.”
Hammond said the center has been dedicated to serving families and expectant mothers for 15 years, and at the moment is serving a combined 200 clients in 13 counties, including Pike, Floyd, Johnson and Perry counties in Kentucky, Mingo and Logan counties in West Virginia and Wise and Buchanan counties in Virginia. That, Hammond said, is expected to grow in coming months and years.
“We provide pre-and post-natal care as well; offering a comprehensive system of support for women who are experiencing unplanned pregnancy and we offer resources to help new mothers and counsel them in education and finances too. We have been here since 2007 and God continues to bless.”
In addition, the center tries to help new mothers maintain stable relationships and work with the entire family unit and provide a viable non-abortion alternative in cases of unwanted pregnancy. APCC gives compassionate, confidential care for expectant mothers experiencing a difficult and frightening period of their young lives.
Hammond said that ministry is just as important as necessities at Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center.
“A lot of times when girls come to the center they are broken and scared.” Hammond said. “They need compassion because they are tender-hearted and confused, they just need someone to show them they care about them, that they are loved, and that people care about their decisions and their unborn child.”
Hammond said the organization is excited about the next annual Banquet for Life. It is the biggest fundraiser of the year, Hammond said, and it will indeed be special.
“I don’t know what the theme will be yet, but it will be a true celebration of life,” Hammond said. “Life is such a special thing; we just want to help mothers and children that’s why we are here.”
Hammond shared that a young girl, anonymous, stopped at the center a few years ago at 5:30 a.m. She was on her way to Huntington to get an abortion, Hammond said. But she saw the light on, and she stopped at the center. Hammond said she came to the door and let her in, and she talked to her, and she ended up carrying her baby full term.
Hammond said she shared that story at an Annual Banquet for Life Celebration and that is why the lights are always on at the Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center.
All monetary donations are tax deductible. Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center is a 501 3c.
To find out more call, (606) 433-0700, email, apcc@setel.com. The center is located at 118 Loraine Street in Pikeville.