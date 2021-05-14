Appalachian Wireless Arena announced two new events this week, which include a country music concert and a special event with the cast of one of Netflix’s hit shows.
Josh Kesler, senior director of sales and marketing for Appalachian Wireless Arena, said that he is excited for live entertainment to return to the arena, and they are perfect events to come out and see for people of nearly all ages. He also teased that another new announcement will come on Monday, May 17.
“We are very thrilled to see shows coming back,” Kesler said. “We’re looking forward to providing quality entertainment for folks in the surrounding areas.”
First, on May 10, the Appalachian Wireless Arena announced a new
upcoming country music concert that will feature country music artist Jamey Johnson and special guests, the group Whiskey Myers. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on June 27. Tickets range from $35 to $95, and they go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on May 14.
Jamey Johnson has been listed as “one of the greatest country singers of our time” by the Washington Post, and he is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards from both the CMA and ACMs. His 2008 album, That Lonesome Song, was certified platinum for 1 million in sales, and his 2010 ambitious double album, The Guitar Song, received a gold certification.
In addition, he won two Song of the Year Trophies for “Give It Away” and “In Color,” both from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.
Then, on May 11, the Appalachian Wireless Arena announced that it will hold a unique event called “Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King” on Sunday, Nov. 21. The event will feature four cast members from Netflix’s hit mini-series “Tiger King,” including G.W. Zoo Animal Keeper Kelci “Saff” Saffery, G.W. Zoo Manager John Reinke, Doc’s Apprentice Barbara Fisher and Joe’s Campaign Manager Joshua “Josh” Dial. The event will feature never-before-seen videos and pictures, as well as an interactive audience question-and-answer time. Tickets range in price from $29.50 to $59.50, and they go on sale starting at noon on May 14.
“Tiger King” is a popular mini-series by Netflix that released in March 2020, and it is about a rivalry between big cat eccentrics, according to IMDb. It became one of Netflix’s biggest releases to date, with 34.3 million unique viewers in the U.S. in its first 10 days of release, according to Business Insider.
Tickets for all shows can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the Community Trust Bank Box Office. For ticket information or for the latest from the Appalachian Wireless Arena, call, (606)444-5500, visit, www.appalachianwirelessarena.com, or visit the Appalachian Wireless Arena Facebook page.