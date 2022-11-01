The Appalachian Wireless Arena is expanding opportunities for entertainment, as it has recently hosted several successful big ticket events, including the University of Kentucky’s annual Blue and White scrimmage and WWE’s Sunday Stunner event.
According to Josh Kesler, senior director of sales and marketing, in the last couple of weeks, over 10,000 people have been through the arena.
“We had SOAR, and then after SOAR ended, we went right into the UK Blue and White game, which turned right in WWE,” said Kesler. “So … over 10,000 that week.”
Kesler attributes some of this success to people seeking some normalcy after being locked down for so long due to COVID.
“It’s a good time for entertainment,” Kesler said. “People are tired of being inside. They’re out, they’re going to events and they’re wanting to socialize.”
During Nightmare on Main, Kesler said, he noticed how excited both the kids and the parents were happy to be out and about.
“(I saw) these kids’ smiling faces,” he said. “And these parents, excited to see them happy.”
Kesler also credits the arena’s success mostly to a “great staff.”
“The team itself; finance, food and beverage, events, marketing, the upper management, they all play a role,” said Kesler. “And honestly, we have a really great team.”
Kesler said the arena’s operations staff are “phenomenal” at doing their jobs.
It isn’t always easy for the staff, Kesler said, as they often work long hours behind the scenes.
“Sometimes it’s a struggle, sometimes we live at our job,” said Kesler. “But, we pull it off and it’s very rewarding at the end of the day.”
The success of the arena doesn’t just benefit itself, Kesler said, it also benefits Pikeville tourism.
“These people are coming in, they're staying at hotels,” he said. “They’re eating locally and they’re shopping locally.
Kesler said he hopes to keep that going and he also hopes to make even more of an impact in the future.
At the end of the day, Kesler said, “we want people to enjoy themselves.”
Things are only going to get better for the arena from here, as, Kesler said, growth is the outlook for the future.
“We’ve got a lot of things on the books,” said Kesler. “Especially to announce next year.”
Kesler said the arena is working to offer a larger variety to appeal to more audiences.
“(We’re) getting people engaged, trying to bring folks in, trying to keep our old audience and engage a new audience,” he said.
Upcoming shows in the arena include: Gary Allan on Nov. 5, Jelly Roll on Nov. 6 (sold out), Warrant on Nov. 18, Cocomelon on Dec. 10 and Noah Thompson on Dec. 31.
For more information about the arena and the upcoming shoes, visit, www.appalachianwirelessarena.com.