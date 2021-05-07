Appalachian Wireless Arena officials plan to announce three new shows next week, as the venue moves forward with an optimistic outlook for rest of the year.
The Appalachian Wireless Arena will announce three new upcoming shows next week, with an announcement planned for May 10, May 11 and May 14. Josh Kesler, senior director of sales and marketing at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, provided a teaser for the shows that they plan to announce — saying the first is a country show, the second is a unique entertainment show for all ages and the third is a rock show.
“We’re announcing three shows next week, and we’re really excited for that,” Kesler said. “What we’re seeing is, including them, we’re going to have 25-27 shows before the end of the year.”
Kesler said that the arena staff has worked hard to follow all safety precautions in order to protect their guests, staff and performers. These safety precautions include increased sanitation, holding ,limited capacity, social distancing and requiring masks. He said they have received positive feedback from many guests about how they felt safe inside the venue when attending a show.
“We’ve made it very safe, and people feel very welcomed and very at-home when they come in here, which is really good for us overall,” Kesler said. “People have left the arena saying, ‘We felt really safe,’ and, ‘We were kind of on the fence at first, but you guys have made it very safe.’ That’s all we can do right now is work with that limited capacity and give the best show possible.”
He said he feels optimistic and excited for what the rest of this year will bring audiences at the arena.
“We’re excited and we’re ready to finish the rest of the year strong,” he said. “That’s kind of the way it’s looking right now.”
In addition to the three upcoming announcements, Main Street Live is scheduled to return to the Main Street Stage outside the arena from 7 p.m.to 10 p.m. on June 4. The popular music event is free for the public, and it is scheduled to take place every Friday at the Main Street Stage after June 4.
Appalachian Wireless Arena has also announced several events in its lineup this year, including the Pikeville Gun and Knife Show (July 17-18) and The Price is Right Live (Sept. 15).
For more information on these events and the latest from the Appalachian Wireless Arena, call, (606) 444-5500, visit, www.appalachianwirelessarena.com, or visit the Appalachian Wireless Arena Facebook page.