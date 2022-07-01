The Appalachian Wireless Arena saw an uptick in revenue in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which ended June 30, and expects greater revenue increases in this fiscal year.
On June 27, the Pikeville Exposition Center Board of Directors — a body made up of the Pikeville City Commission and which oversees the arena — approved the arena’s budget for 2022-2023, which accounts for an expected $3.4 million in revenue.
Documents show that the arena had budgeted nearly $2.4 million in revenue in 2021-2022 and actually saw nearly $3.2 million, reflecting a 34 percent increase.
Part of the increase, according to arena General Manager Paul Bowles, who also serves as Pikeville Tourism executive director, is because of increased merchandise and ticket sales, leading the organization to expect this year will also be good.
“With the pandemic and shows being sporadic over the last year and a half we believe as routine becomes more back to normal, we’ll have a full slate of shows and events for people to enjoy,” Bowles said. We have already seen an increase in merchandise sales and ticket sales and are looking forward to a successful year.”
According to budget documents, the arena expected to collect $15,000 in merchandise commission, but actually saw more than $30,000, and collected greater than expected revenues in several other areas, including in concessions ($89,000 more than expected) and catering ($110,000 more than expected).
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said Appalachian Wireless Arena and its associated venues completed a very successful year considering the continued impacts of COVID-19. In addition to another very busy year scheduled with concerts, theater and events, the arena has taken on responsibilities for tourism, special events, and outdoor recreation.
Elswick said the increase in revenue, aside from the upticks in merchandise and concessions, were also due to $401,000 in grant funds and also a $400,000 increase in contributions from the city’s budget due to the new duties taken on by arena staff.
The move, he said, has been beneficial
“In the few months Paul Bowles and his staff have had those new responsibilities, they have made great strides in continuing to build Pikeville into a destination, building relationships with the Breaks Interstate Park and surrounding communities, and expanding outdoor recreation offerings,” Elswick said. “Because of their work, Pikeville has more to offer visitors and residents than ever before. Additionally, there are several plans underway that will be announced in the weeks and months ahead that will further build on those efforts.”
Elswick said the arena staff, especially Bowles, has the expertise to look at the tourism industry holistically, identify missing components, recruit businesses, organizations, or individuals to provide those components and drive comprehensive marketing campaigns for all tourism components.
“When there are many entities working on various parts of anything, including tourism, there is a tendency for mixed messaging.” Elswick said. Placing tourism and special events under the umbrella of the arena should lead to a more holistic marketing campaign to attract more visitors to Pikeville. “
According to the budget documents, the city expects to transfer more than $1.3 million in funding to the arena in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.