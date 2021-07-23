A Federal appeals court recently issued a ruling upholding the conviction and 40 year sentence against a South Carolina man for his involvement in a Pike child pornography case.
According to documents in the U.S. Court Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit, on July 16, the court ruled to uphold the conviction and sentence of Jonathan Manigault, 36, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., on charges of production of and receiving child pornography.
According to the statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Manigault, who pleaded guilty in the case, admitted that he directed Mitchell to take photographs of a three-year-old victim engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Manigault, the statement said, provided Mitchell with specific, detailed instructions on what types of explicit photographs to produce and provide to him. According to the plea agreement, Mitchell transmitted the photographs to Manigault using the Facebook Messenger application. After that, the statement said, Manigault had Mitchell agree to produce additional images of another underage victim.
In his appeal, Manigault argued that the offense level assigned to him as a result of the case was too high, based on several factors, including that he did not directly have physical contact with the victim.
However, the appeals court ruled, Manigault’s conduct met the statutory definition of “sexual contact,” as he suggested that (Mitchell) “engage in sexual contact with the victim for the purpose of his own sexual arousal or gratification.”
However, the appeals court, according to its opinion found that there were no errors warranting reversal of the district court’s judgment.
According to U.S Bureau of Prisons records, Manigault is currently being held in USP Coleman, in Sumterville, Fla., from which he is not expected to be released until December 2052.