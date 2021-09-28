The annual appliance buyback program will be conducted through the month of October.
Lisa Birchfield, district secretary for the Pike County Conservation District, informed the Pike County Fiscal Court that funding for the program has been received.
“Last year, we received $17,587 for the appliance buy back,” Birchfield said. “We got 1,172 appliances that won’t go over hillsides and creek banks.”
“Most people dispose of appliances legally,” said Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “But the fact that you took in 1,172 appliances last year indicates to me that some of those would have been dumped illegally no doubt.
“We can’t have a bright future here until we clean up the environment,” Jones said. “And that’s what the conservation district works for.”
According to the Pike County Conservation District, appliances accepted will be stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, deep freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps and hot water tanks from private residents, no businesses.
Residents bringing in appliances will earn $15.00 per item.
The drop off locations will be at county road lots between the hours of 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM.
On Oct. 18, residents can bring appliances to the Johns Creek lot, Oct. 19 at the Robinson Creek lot, Oct. 20 at the Belcher lot, Oct. 21 at the Marrowbone lot, Oct. 25 at the Phelps lot and Oct. 26 at the Belfry road lot.
For more information people can call the Pike County Conservation District at, (606) 432-4695, or check out their Facebook page.