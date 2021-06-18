WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — They have seen the mangled and unrecognizable remains of what just moments before were a carefree father, mother, and child driving down a lonely highway to visit a relative or to attend church.
They have smelled the nauseatingly familiar and wafting odor of a charred human body lying under the rubble of a house destroyed by an indiscriminate, indifferent and unforgiving fire.
They have stared down powerlessly at a listing hypodermic needle still stuck in the arm of a lifeless body inflexibly stretched out on the front lawn of a home in a typically nice neighborhood.
They have looked upon ugly and deadly gunshot and knife wounds, the kinds that indelibly brand the mind forever.
“They” are of the fraternity of first responders—the 911 dispatchers who send them out and the paramedics, EMTs, fire fighters, and police officers who willingly and unfailingly respond to the call.
They are also among those who, because of their tragedy-laden life experiences, chronically suffer from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and have little to no means available to them to help allay the pent-up stress and recurring, nightmarish images responsible for it.
A survey taken of 4,000 first responders in 2017, which included 911 dispatchers, suggested they were 10 times more likely to attempt suicide than someone else, according to one online source.
A little more than 6 percent said they have attempted suicide, which is 10 times the national average.
A few years ago Dingess resident and former firefighter/EMT, Matt Workman, found himself among that 6 percent.
“It had been silently building, and then one day they said I went into a flashback and remained there for several days … I didn’t even know I was in it,” the 32-year-old husband and father said.“It was during this time that I attempted suicide. From there I spent seven days in a psychiatric ward trying to recover. That’s PTSD.”
According to another online source, the clinical symptoms of PTSD include: “re-experiencing the trauma through intrusive distressing recollections of the event, flashbacks, and nightmares; emotional numbness and avoidance of places, people, and activities that are reminders of the trauma; and increased arousal such as difficulty sleeping and concentrating, feeling jumpy, and being easily irritated and angered.”
Mental health experts familiar with first responder PTSD say these individuals work in a “hero culture,” where injuries incurred on the job are considered badges of honor but conversely where any and all mental problems are traditionally viewed as character flaws.
“We repeatedly see and deal with so many terrible things, one right after another for years on end. But are we told to stand down for a while and take some time to deal with it? No. Basically we’re told to suck it up and go on to the next one … just get on to the next one and ignore the mental toll it’s taking on you,” Workman said.
After having served more than 50 years as a paramedic, a paramedic supervisor, an EMT, and firefighter, and after having seen and experienced a great deal of trauma and death in those five decades, Williamson resident Chip Ball has also had more than his fair share of vivid nightmares and sleepless nights.
He and other fellow area first responders, many of whom like Workman were and remain his protégés, have been in the vice-like grip of PTSD for what seems like “going on forever.”
Unlike armed forces veterans, Ball, who even though retired still “helps out” at Mingo 911 as a dispatcher, said there are little to no funded resources available for civilian first responders.
Because of this lack of help, he recently spearheaded and formed “First Responders for First Responders,” which is a support group where fellow frontline combatants can gather, talk, and simply share experiences.
“It had been on my mind for 10 years … I was a paramedic supervisor and I worried about the young people coming up,” Ball said. “I didn’t want them to end up tragically, like so many of us before them did and are now paying the price for. Nothing really happened at that time, but then after I retired I began talking to some of my police, EMS, and firefighter friends, and that’s when things got rolling.”
Ball said the support group began with group chats on Facebook, with this format lasting for a while before later morphing into video meetings and, finally, the in-person group meetings.
“Joey (Williamson Fire Department Chief Joey Carey) let us begin our in-person meetings at the fire department. Although not everyone comes to every meeting, we currently have 60 members and are growing every day,” Ball said.
Ball described the group as a “family” where members can come for solace, understanding and, ideally, some semblance of healing.
“We are a family and that’s the way we want everyone to feel about it. We are not a therapy group; none of us are qualified for that,” he said. “What we are is a group of first responders that loves, understands, supports, and accepts other first responders.”
Ball said there are only three rules group members should remember and adhere to: personalities must be checked at the door; come for yourself, not as a representative of your organization; and always strictly observe group member confidentiality.
Currently the group meets on Friday evenings at the WFD on an every other week schedule.
However, because first responder PTSD transcends county and state boundaries, all first responders from surrounding counties in both Kentucky and West Virginia are being encouraged to attend meetings and become members of the group.
To better accommodate all members and/or attendees, Ball said the group plans to move the meeting places around to other locations so that everyone has a better opportunity to attend.
“I think it is important for people to know that I lived the life I wanted to live…that I wasn’t somehow forced into it against my will,” Ball said. “Am I paying for it now? Yes. But I wouldn’t hesitate to say 99 percent of all the first responders — myself included — would also say we chose that life and we have no regrets. I guess what I’m trying to say is we don’t want people feeling sorry for us … just understand.”
Both Ball and Workman said should any fellow first responder want further information on the group and its meeting time and places, or simply feel the need to talk, he or she can call them any time of the day or night at, (304) 784-0621, and, (304) 601-5695, respectively.