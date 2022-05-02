4-29 UK Visitor Team.jpg

The University of Kentucky Visitor Team, which includes natives of Pike County and Eastern Kentucky, is intended to help new students learn about the campus and campus life.

When Troy Dancer first stepped foot onto the University of Kentucky’s campus as a prospective student, he experienced a whirlwind of emotions. It was his first official college tour, so there was a heightened sense of both excitement and nervousness building up inside of him as he made the drive from Springboro, Ohio, to Lexington.

“I don’t remember a lot about my first campus tour, but I do remember my student visitor tour guide was amicable and social, and played a role in calming some of my nerves and anxiety,” he said.

Dancer is currently a senior and serves as co-director of operations for the UK Visitor Center tour guides. The tour guides roll out the Big Blue Carpet to campus visitors and serve as the "first face" of the university to guests each year. As student ambassadors for the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, and the university at large, tour guides represent the Big Blue Nation to prospective students, their guests and other campus visitors by sharing their own unique UK story.

The UK Visitor Center, housed in the Office for Student Success, first opened in the summer of 1984 and is currently located in the Bill Gatton Student Center. In the first year of operation, the Visitor Center introduced 5,000 visitors to campus. Today, more than 32,000 prospective students and guests visit the campus.

The student visitor tour guides are a paid student employment position. They have a wide range of duties which include serving as campus tour guides as well as student recruiters at university events. Staff members also assist with day-to-day operations at the Visitor Center and are committed to representing the compassionate, dedicated and enthusiastic UK community.

Nicole Vaughan, a senior from Walton, Kentucky, currently serves as co-director of tours, said that although she is from Kentucky, she wasn’t sure she wanted to stay in-state to go to school.

“Once I toured UK, I knew it was for me! Being a tour guide is the best job I could ask for. Getting to impact the lives of prospective students just like my tour guide did for me has been amazing. Every single day is different, and you get to interact with people from all over the country. Every day we get to share why we love being Wildcats!”

UK Visitor Center Director Grace Johnson says being a tour guide opens doors of opportunities for students, both professionally and personally.

“Tour guides are offered unique opportunities to attend university events and network with campus constituents, represent UK as student speakers at orientation and off-campus recruitment events, and develop leadership and communication skills that serve them in their future career,” Johnson said. “Student guides also become a part of a tight-knit community and often form life-long friendships from their time as Visitor Center guides.”

Many students reflect on their time at the Visitor Center as their favorite thing they were involved with on campus. “We love to create a work-environment in which students feel valued and appreciated and do great work as a result,” Johnson said. “Our tour guides are one of the most important pieces of our undergraduate admissions and recruitment puzzle. The work they do is important and I, along with the leadership team, work hard to make sure our students feel appreciated.”

Dancer said it is rewarding and gratifying to work with such a diverse population of students who love UK.

“I enjoy sharing with prospective students and families what makes our university and Lexington so special to us. We all have different stories, backgrounds and experiences that brought us to the University of Kentucky and have kept us here,” he said. “I am so grateful to be able to work at the Visitor Center and create connections with all of our guests who come in like I did, experiencing some of that same anxiety and stress.”

Members of the UK Student Visitor Team are as follows:

Nicole Vaughan, Co-Director of Tours, Walton

Briley Chambers, Co-Director of Tours, Benton

Troy Dancer, Co-Director of Operation, Springboro, Ohio

Casey Shelton, Co-Director of Operations, Crestview Hills

Matthew Williams, Co-Director of Wildcat Ambassador Program, Berea

Carson Pemberton, Co-Director of Wildcat Ambassador Program, Hopkinsville

Katelyn Agdanowski, Dublin, Ohio

Morgan Burleigh, Fort Thomas

Grace Bush, Owensboro

Andrew Butkovich, Columbus, Ohio

Kendell Clark, Geneva, Illinois

Trey Coburn, Ashland

Grace Colella, Harrisonburg, Virginia

Jordan Colella, Nicholasville

Mackenzie Conn, Shepherdsville

Raven Cox, Atlanta, Georgia

Nicole Cozzi, Chicago, Illinois

Jake Crawford, Cattlesburg

Emoni Dix, Indianapolis, Indiana

Mikey Doud, Westerville, Ohio

Riley Fort, Hopkinsville

Leah Gill, Allensville

Jordan Halpin, Fort Thomas

Kennadi Jacobs, Yuma, Arizona

Nick Joseph, Lexington

Mariah Kendell, Elizabethtown

Delphine Koutone, Charlottesville, Virginia

Erin Lemmon, Roswell, Georgia

Hallie Lindsey, Bowling Green

Julia Loeb, Toledo, Ohio

Millie Grace Malek, Homewood, Alabama

Sydney Nichols, Mansfield, Illinois

Johnny Nitti, Bartlett, Illinois

Lauren Nunez, Harlan

Hayden Osborne, Pikeville

Emerson Palazzo, Frisco, Texas

Dakari Parish-Baker, Toledo, Ohio

Allison Parks, Hamersville, Ohio

Emma Pence, St. Louis, Missouri

Lauren Reitman, Findley, Ohio

Veronica Reyes, Hardinsburg

Dylan Roberts, Ashland

Aaron Smith, Dayton, Ohio

Matt Susemichel, Indianapolis, Indiana

Kathryn Szumski, Winfield, Illinois

Justin Turner, Roswell, Georgia

Alana Urquhart, Niles, Illinois

Olivia Utley, Clay

Ashtyn Vandiver, Bowling Green

Maddie Webb, Paintsville

Matthew Williams, Hazard

Taylor Williams, Hazard

Molly Wilson, Loveland, Ohio

Matthew Wirasakti, Lexington

Andrew Witak, PeWee Valley

Daniel Young, Louisville

