Over the last week, the Appalachian Wireless Arena has announced three new shows that will hit the venue coming in March and April 2022 and provide a variety of entertainment for the public to enjoy.
First, arena officials announced that the contemporary Christian rock band Casting Crowns will stop in Pikeville for “The Healer Tour” at 7:30 p.m. on March 17. Tickets are $32, $42 and $62, and they go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 17.
Next, the arena announced two show dates for the East Kentucky Stampede Championship Rodeo, which are 7:30 p.m. on March 25 and March 26. Tickets are $22, $25 and $30, and they go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 17. The event is presented by Muddy Boots of Pikeville and East Kentucky Exterminating.
Also, last week, the arena announced the “Trinity of Terror Tour,” which will feature the heavy metal bands Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White and Ice Nine Kills. Tickets are $43, and they are currently on sale.
“That’s the great thing, with the Christmas holiday coming up and people looking for last-minute gifts,” said Josh Kesler, senior director of sales and marketing. “If people have waited for the last minute, tickets are a great stocking stuffer and a great Christmas gift.”
The arena currently has a packed lineup for the first few months of 2022. In January, the band Buckcherry will
co-headline with rap-rock band The Lacs at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28. Tickets are $28 and $38. Also, country music artist Cody
Johnson will perform with special guest Easton Corbin, featuring Ian Munsick, at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 29. Tickets are $48, $53 and $128 (VIP).
REO Speedwagon will perform for the 40th anniversary of its studio album ‘Hi Infidelity’ at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19. Then, the rock/country band Whiskey Myers will perform the “Whiskey Myers Is A Comin’ Tour” at 7 p.m. on April 8. Tickets for these four events are currently on sale.
Kesler emphasized that the arena already has a packed lineup for 2022, and they hope for everyone to come enjoy the entertainment.
“There’s a whole variety, and we’ve got anything from Christian, to classic rock, to new country, to family shows, and we’ve got metal,” Kesler said. “There’s a little bit for everyone.”
Tickets and parking passes will be available online at, Ticketmaster.com, or at the Community Trust Bank Box Office, located at 126 Main Street. For more information, call the Box Office at, (606)444-5500, or visit, www.appalachianwirelessarena.com.