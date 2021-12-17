An update regarding funding provided to the City of Coal Run by the American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) was discussed during the Dec. 9 city commission meeting.
Coal Run Mayor Andrew Scott explained what the ARPA funds could be used for.
“Anything COVID-related is considered an admissible expense under the ARPA and the sub fund State and Local funds (SALF),” Scott said. “You basically have four categories including sewer, water, broadband/fiber and premium pay.
“The situation for us is where we do not operate our own sewer or water the possibility to spend the funds we have is somewhat limited,” Scott explained. “But one of the things that other cities are doing is premium pay which allows for essential employees to receive a certain amount per hour for time they worked during the COVID pandemic.”
All of the city’s employees, Scott said, are essential.
“We run a tight ship here and every employee is essential,” Scott said. “Our employees risked their lives to come in and work.”
The commission voted unanimously to approve designating all city employees as essential and to pay all city employees ARPA funds at $7.50 per hour and capped each employee at $10,000.