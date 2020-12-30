A Lick Creek man was arrested this week on charges linked to a woman’s body found near his residence.
According to court documents, on Dec. 29, Chadwick S. Hunt, 44, of Lick Creek Road, was arrested on charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, charges linked to the search for Clara Morgan O’Brien, 39, of Feds Creek, who Kentucky State Police said last contacted her boyfriend on Dec. 18.
According to the arrest citation by Trooper Dustin Thompson, on Dec. 27, KSP Post 9 received a call reporting a possible location of O’Brien on Lick Creek Road.
The location, the citation said, was near Hunt’s residence.
Kentucky State Police reported on Dec. 28 that officers had found a woman’s body near the park area of Fishtrap Lake in the Lick Creek community. At that point, KSP reported, the body had not been identified and was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.
On Dec. 29, court documents show, a search warrant was conducted on Hunt’s residence and Thompson wrote in the citation that Hunt informed him, “‘Morgan’ had deceased and that he had concealed the female and moved the body to the location where the female was found.”
Hunt was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center and is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges.
