A Pike man was arrested this week after police said they responded to a report of an armed robbery.
Kentucky State Police, Post 9 Pikeville, responded to a call of shots fired on July 19 in Pike County, according to a statement from KSP.
Authorities report troopers responded to Sycamore Road where they discovered Bill Thomas had been shot.
The initial investigation, the statement said, indicates that several individuals were attempting to remove property from the residence.
One of the individuals involved allegedly fired several shots in the direction of Thomas, which also endangered the lives of other occupants in the residence including a 7-month-old child.
The statement said police have arrested 47-year-old Billy Adkins of Beaver Creek and charged him with one count of first-degree robbery. Adkins was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.
Troopers are still searching for the other individuals believed to be involved in the incident and additional arrests are pending.
KSP Trooper Sheldon Thomas is leading the investigation.