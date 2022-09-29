Local artist Wesley Hunt is inviting the public to an evening of creative art therapy and cocktails hosted by the Appalachian Center for the Arts.
“Canvas and Cocktails” will allow Hunt to explain how art therapy can be beneficial to his friends and neighbors.
“My hope for this event is actually to connect with people in my hometown that I love so much,” Hunt said. “I think we can all use a little breather and a little time to ourselves one evening. Lose yourself on the canvas and paint something; have a glass of wine, you deserve it.”
Hunt said Eastern Kentucky has been through so much in the last couple months and art is great therapy.
“Art is definitely therapy,” Hunt said. “It can be therapeutic in many ways. I am constantly on a spiritual creative journey with an ever-increasing awareness and mindfulness throughout each piece of art that I complete. It is a controlled chaos.”
Appalachian Center for the Arts Executive Director Shannon Kirkpatrick-Daniels said the goal for the App is to have Canvas and Cocktails every month with a different artist.
“‘Canvas and Cocktails’ was born out of the idea of pop-up-art on the plaza here at the App,” said Daniels. “Wesley’s show is the kickoff to this program. We hope that the App is a welcoming place for people to share their passion for all types of art.
“Everyone has something to share,” Daniels said. “I am looking for distinguished artists and am hoping for a wide range of artists, from painting, to illustrators, and cookie and cake decorating. We need to unearth the hidden talent in Appalachia.”
This unconventional art class also includes charcuterie, a glass of wine or a mocktail and a cash bar will be available throughout the night. Identification will be checked for anyone purchasing alcohol. Participants aged 12 and up are welcome to attend.
“Canvas and Cocktails” will take place in the upstairs lobby of the Appalachian Center for the arts at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Call the Appalachian Center for the Arts to register for this event at, (606) 262-4004,
.