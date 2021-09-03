Torrential rains Aug. 30 resulted in flash flooding in portions of Pike County.
The damages are very apparent as the flood waters recede.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones issued a local state of emergency declaration for the county, which allows county crews to cooperate “to the fullest extent” with the Pike County Office of Emergency Management.
“At the height of the event Monday, the Phelps area had received around 3 inches of rain,” Doug Tackett, Pike County Emergency Management director said. “Several areas reported two plus inches in a very short period of time.”
One of the hardest-hit areas of the county was the Blackberry community.
“Our crews are still assessing the damages done by this flash flood event,” Judge Jones said. “But in our preliminary assessment we’re seeing damage to roads, bridges, culverts and drains.
“The county has suffered substantial damage especially in the Blackberry area,” Jones said.
Jones, along with county officials, toured the hardest hit areas of the county to get an idea of the type of damage that had occurred.
The City of Coal Run also suffered from the flash flooding leading Mayor Andrew Scott to issue a local state of emergency declaration Sept. 1.
“The city has seen substantial damage,” Scott said. “While we are still in the preliminary assessment phase we can already see the amount of damage to public property will be substantial.”
Coal Run residents wishing to report flooding issues may call Jennifer Shepherd, assistant city clerk at city hall at, (606) 437-6032.
“The hardest hit areas in our city were in the Stone Coal Road and Cowpen areas,” Scott said. “We’ve seen damage to bridges, roads, drains and culverts in our preliminary assessment.”
Jones said that, after the county gets their numbers together and local municipalities submit their numbers, a formal request may be made to Gov. Andy Beshear for a formal State of Emergency which would allow state resources to assist with cleanup and repairs.
“This is one of the worst single day event I’ve seen since I became mayor,” Scott said. “But thankfully we were blessed to have no injuries or loss of life in our community resulting from the flooding.”