Pike County resident Shane Hall is hoping to change the way Christians look at prayer with his new book, “All Rise: Making Satan a Defendant in the Court of Heaven.”
It was during the COVID-19 lockdown that Shane felt God call out to him. As a life-long student of God’s word, Shane knew the best way to honor God was to listen when He reached out and to be obedient in what He asked.
Shane said God was asking him to revisit the way he thought about prayer and to share a new perspective with the world.
Seeing prayer differently
Shane is an attorney has been serving the people of Eastern Kentucky for several years. He had never considered the possibility of his career intertwining with his faith until God called out to him one day.
The timing could not have been more perfect. The COVID-19 virus had made its way to the United States and everything was on a strict lockdown, considerably slowing Shane’s work. This gave him plenty of time to dive into the project God had put on his heart: to explore prayer from a legal point of view.
When Shane started to hear God’s word from the perspective of the life path God had given him, it occurred to him that prayer is designed very similarly to our legal system.
In our legal system, when you have a problem, you petition a higher authority, such as a judge, to help relieve you of the problem, Shane said. Similarly, when we have problems in life, we petition to a higher authority, in this case God, to help relieve us of our problems.
“We have something in our life that we need God’s help with so we lift it up to him,” Shane said.
Before God revealed these similarities to him, Shane said he had never considered looking at prayer through the context of law. However, the more he thought about it, the more it made sense. And from there, Shane said, everything started clicking into place. And thus, the idea for the book was born.
Unfortunately, Shane said, there are some followers of Christ who don’t feel confident in their ability to pray.
“A lot of times, when we pray, it’s very much like a wishlist,” said Shane. “We’re not saying it because we believe it, we’re saying it because we hope it.”
Shane said you don’t have to cross your fingers when you’re talking to God; you can do it with confidence because His word is full of promises. It is on us, however, to find those promises, believe them and pray them.
It is important not to look at prayer as a wishlist, Shane said, but as a powerful tool to get what you need. So, when Satan, the enemy, is on your heels, you can petition God confidently with prayer to protect you from him.
Often, Shane said, followers of Christ believe they are on the side of the defense, trying to deflect all that the enemy throws their way. However, as the title of the book reflects, Shane wants readers to consider flipping the script and teaming up with Jesus to put the enemy on the defense instead. It is time to put Satan on his heels in life rather than the other way around, Shane said. It is time to hold him responsible in the Court of Heaven by petitioning God confidently through prayer.
Holy research
Shane said all his research came from the word of God. He said the research and writing process was a huge learning experience for him.
“It was really more of a blessing for me to have that opportunity to spend time with Him and learn,” he said.
He was able to share what he learned in real time with his family, which further strengthened his relationship, not just with his family, but also with God.
Using specific lenses can help you to see God’s word a little differently, Shane said. He first learned that when he read “Rediscovering the Kingdom” by Myles Munroe, a book that helped inspire his writing. Shane said he really appreciated how Munroe backed everything he said in his book up with scripture. That, along with his legal background, led Shane to do the same thing.
In “All Rise,” Shane backs all of his claims up with excerpts from the word of God.
“It was important for me to substantiate everything I said in the book with scripture,” he said.
Shane wants readers to know he does not expect them to take his word for anything. In true lawyer fashion, he backs up everything with hard evidence from the Bible.
He said it took longer to write than originally anticipated because he was diligent in backing all of his claims up with proof.
Despite the long timeline, Shane said the writing process was amazing.
“Really, the whole thing was just a blast,” he said. “It just wasn’t work.”
He said he felt a closeness with the Lord because he was being obedient. He knew he was in the will of God doing what he had been asked to do.
“I’m not an author,” he said. “(I’m) just being obedient.”
Hopeful impact
Shane said he prays the book will help others look at prayer a little differently and grow a closer, more confident relationship with God.
“That’s my hope,” he said. “(That) it will give … folks some hope and a different insight to communicating with God in a way that will elevate to a place where they are happy and content.”
Shane said he wants to remind others that we don’t see ourselves as God sees us. It can be such a tendency for us in our everyday lives to view ourselves as the losing side, he said. A lot of times, we look at ourselves as a victim. However, Shane said that was never God’s plan.
“It was not God’s intent for us to be the defendant,” said Shane. “When you’re a born again follower of Jesus Christ, it changes your status on this Earth. We have authority here. We are not the tail, we’re the head.”
Shane hopes this book will help people pray more confidently and strengthen their relationship with God.
“At the end of the day, God helps people, not me,” he said. “I pray God will use this book to help people look at prayer from a different perspective.”
“All Rise: Making Satan a Defendant in the Court of Heaven” is now available on Amazon.
Shane said he hopes to start his first small study group session using the book at Connection Church on Sept. 18.