The 2020-21 financial audit for the Pikeville City Exposition Center Corporation revealed how the Appalachian Wireless Arena was particularly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the last fiscal year.
The Pikeville City Exposition Center Corporation Board of Directors approved the 2020-21 financial audit on Dec. 13. The audit — which was conducted by Kelley Galloway Smith Goolsby, PSC — provided an overview of the arena’s financial statements and activities during the past fiscal year, ending on June 30, 2021. Audit Director Lori Dearfield presented it to the board.
“To me, the financials didn’t look too bad, considering the COVID impacts there was on the (arena),” Dearfield said.
Per the audit, by June 30, 2021, the arena received about $1.533 million in total revenue during the fiscal year, and the gross profit totaled about $818,000. The arena saw $1.772 million in total operating expenses, which caused a decrease in net assets from operations worth more than $953,000. The City of Pikeville contributed $745,000 to the arena’s non-operating revenues. By the end of the fiscal year, the arena saw a decrease in net assets (loss) of about $106,000.
Appalachian Wireless Arena General Manager Paul Bowles explained to the board why the venue took a loss during the fiscal year.
“In the whole half of the fiscal year, we were shut down,” Bowles said. “I just want people to understand why there’s a loss and there’s so much city contribution. It’s because of COVID, the way I look at it.”
By the end of the fiscal year, the arena had about $1.2 million in total assets, with about $282,000 of that being net fixed assets. There were about $446,000 in total current liabilities.
One of the arena’s long-term liabilities included a Paycheck Protection Program grant worth $225,600 that had not been forgiven as of year-end. The arena also received a PPP grant worth $257,800, which was forgiven. Total net assets were more than $532,000. Total liabilities and net assets totaled about $1.214 million.
After the audit report was approved by the board, Bowles gave an update to the city officials about the finances of the arena. During his short presentation, he said that officials were able to hold more events at the Overlook Events Center at Bob Amos Park for about three or four months while the arena was either closed or restricted in capacity. He said this helped make up some of their lost revenue during that time.
Despite that, Bowles explained how deeply the arena was impacted during the last fiscal year.
“It was a very challenging year. When you figure, our last concert before the pandemic was almost sold out,” Bowles said. “But, the staff, they have persevered. We adopted the rules as they came out. We still accomplished, believe it or not, 289 events through that time frame.”
He said that he and other arena officials are anticipating higher numbers of attendees this January as events and concerts kick off, like the All-A Basketball Tournament and Cody Johnson’s concert, which takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 29.
“Last January, we were only allowed to do All-A (Tournament), and we only had about 5,000 people in the building that month, to where this January coming up, we have All-A (Tournament) and 5,000 people just for Cody Johnson,” he said. “So, obviously, we’re going to double the numbers that we were doing. Right now, we’re at about 60,000 attendees to the events this year for the calendar year, about 420 events through November, so the event load is there. It’s just getting that attendance to come back.”
