The City of Pikeville reduced its debt and increased its net position, yet saw lower revenues, during the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to the city’s financial audit report.
The Pikeville City Commission approved the audit during the commission meeting on Dec. 13. The audit — which was conducted by Kelley Galloway Smith Goolsby, PSC — provided an overview of the city’s financial statements and activities during the past fiscal year, ending on June 30, 2021. Audit Director Lori Dearfield presented it to the board.
Per the audit, the City of Pikeville increased its net position by 4.7 percent, or nearly $5.45 million — from nearly $117.31 million in the 2019-20 fiscal year to nearly $122.52 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year. There was an increase in governmental activities (7.5 percent), and a decrease in business-type activities (1.1 percent), which represent an increase of about $5.88 million and a decrease of about $435,000, respectively.
“Over time, increases or decreases in the city’s net position are an indicator of whether its financial health or position is improving or deteriorating,” according to the audit. “However, in evaluating the overall position of the city, there are other non-financial factors, such as changes in economic conditions, population growth, changes in property tax rates or valuation, infrastructure asset condition and new or changed government legislation, that may have a material impact on the city’s position and need to be considered.”
The city saw a decrease in revenue between the 2019-20 fiscal year and the 2020-21 fiscal year. Combined revenues, including governmental activities and business-type activities, decreased 20.3 percent, or about $9.19 million, while combined expenses decreased 13.7 percent, or nearly $4.83 million.
Governmental activities included an increase of about $727,000 in taxes and license fees. However, per the audit, there was a significant decrease in capital and operating grants from about $12 million to about $7.7 million in the current year, which resulted in the overall decrease in total governmental revenue.
The City of Pikeville also reduced its total year-end debt — including bonds payable and lease obligations — from about $27.699 million by June 30, 2020, to about $26.83 million by June 30, 2021, representing a reduction of more than $868,000. In addition, though, liabilities for unpaid compensated absences in the amounts of about $245,000 are outstanding at June 30, 2021, as compared to about $238,000 outstanding at June 30, 2020.