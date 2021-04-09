The Pike County Fiscal court received it’s audit for the year ended June 30, 2020 and discussed the findings at its April 6 regular scheduled meeting.
“This was a clean audit from the fiscal court
perspective,” said Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “There were no adverse findings and no negative comments.
“This is a tremendous turnaround from the situation that the fiscal court was in when this court assumed office,” Jones said. “Two bad audits in a row and the county lost its credit rating and this is a remarkable turnaround.”
Jones acknowledged the hard work of Pike County Treasurer Frankie Stacy and his staff.
“A lot of grants and a lot of federal money and compliance all hinge on how well you do on your audits,” Stacy said. “If there’s findings and material weaknesses in your internal control and things like that then our chances of getting more federal funding and your chances of getting a lot of funding from various sources goes down as you drop down the list.
“To have a clean audit is like one of the first things you need to have to get a lot of federal money,” Stacy added.
Jones again remarked what a significant turnaround this particular audit was.
“One of the adverse problems that we do have from losing the credit rating is the ability to bond,” Jones said. “We’re going to have to have an expansion at the landfill. And our funding sources are going to be somewhat limited because we lost our credit rating.
“That’s something that should have never been allowed to happen,” Jones said. “It was poor financial oversight and poor management by the previous court.”
However, he said, improvements have been made.
“We’ve made a significant turnaround and we have improved the transparency and accountability in county government to the point it has not been in quite some time,” Jones said.
The court voted unanimously to acknowledge the receipt of the audit.
