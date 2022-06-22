Pike County Jailer Brian Morris said an inmate returning from a work release detail on June 20 escaped.
According to Pike County Jailer Brian Morris, Eric D. Bentley, 37, of Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Jenkins, was about to be processed back into the jail when the escape occurred.
“Between the vehicle and the door, Bentley broke away from deputy jailers and jumped into a waiting vehicle and fled,” Morris said. “It is believed that Bentley planned the escape with his wife.”
Pikeville Police report that the escape occurred around 4 p.m.
“Bentley is known by law enforcement because of his past encounters,” said Tony Conn, Pikeville Police public information. “He is a repeat offender.”
While no other information is available at this time, Morris said Bentley is alleged to have ties to Michigan.
“We have issued arrest warrants for Bentley which includes Michigan,” Morris said.
Anyone with information on Bentley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pikeville Police Department at, (606) 437-6236.