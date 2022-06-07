Current Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) Kevin Auton has filed a response to a lawsuit from his primary election challenger Cullen Hall.
On May 26, Hall filed a lawsuit regarding the results reported by the Pike County Clerk’s office.
In Hall’s lawsuit, it’s alleged that 259 ballots were not counted and were reported as under-voted or over-voted in the PVA race and deemed invalid by the Pike County Board of Elections.
In the results reported, only 100 votes separated the two candidates with Auton receiving 2,761 votes to Hall’s 2,661 votes.
Hall’s lawsuit seeks that those ballots be inspected by the court to determine if they are indeed invalid.
The lawsuit named Auton along with the Pike County Board of Election members Rhonda Taylor, Jennifer Bevins, Marie Childers and Eddie Crum.
Auton filed a response to the lawsuit June 1.
Auton’s response, in the form of a motion to dismiss, states that Hall failed to state a cause of action.
The motion to dismiss says the lawsuit is “based on the alleged failure to count 259 ballots that were reported as either over-voted or under-voted without specifying the number of over-votes which is the only one of the two which might be reviewable by the court.”
Auton’s motion to dismiss alleges the official reports show “a mere eight over-votes, not enough to have any effect on a candidate whose victory was by 100 votes.”
The motion seeks that the matter should further be dismissed because “(Hall) has failed to post bond as required by statutes.”
Another move in the lawsuit is that the two Pike Circuit Court judges, one of whom would have heard the case, have recused themselves from hearing the case in an order filed June 2.
Pike Circuit Court Judges Eddy Coleman and Howard Keith Hall are seeking the appointment of a special judge to be assigned to oversee the case.
Auton was appointed to fill the unexpired term of former Pike County PVA Lonnie Osborne who resigned earlier this year, by Gov. Andy Beshear and was sworn in on May 25.
As of presstime, no special judge has been appointed and no date has been set for the case.