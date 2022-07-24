With the upcoming school year quickly approaching, several area organizations are hosting back-to-school giveaway events.
East Kentucky Dream Center, Elkhorn City Baptist Church and Elkhorn City Hall are hosting a Back to School BBQ Bash at the Elkhorn City Ballpark from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30. There will be bounce houses, free clothes, free haircuts, school supplies, hot dogs and sno cones.
Elkhorn Community Church on Elkhorn Creek is hosting a Back to School Giveaway from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 29. There will be supplies such as drawstring backpacks, pens, pencils, crayons and more.
Millard FRYSC at Millard School is hosting a free clothing giveaway 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 5. There will also be free haircuts.
Mountain Comprehensive Care Center Elkhorn City Medical Clinic is providing free sports physicals for all school-age children from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 25 and Wednesday, July 27. Physicals will be performed by Dr. Paul Vaccaro, pediatrician. Vaccines and COVID vaccines will also be available. No appointment necessary.
Thankful Hearts Food Pantry is hosting a Back to School Giveaway at the beginning around 9 a.m. July 30 at the Pikeville Area Family YMCA, and lasting until supplies are gone. This is for students from kindergarten through college. Children must be present to get shoes.
Upper Room Praise and Worship Center at Regina is hosting a Back to School Giveaway from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30. There will be free school supplies, clothes, haircuts, pizza and drinks. Their annual Youth Rally and a free concert featuring Christian rapper B-Schoc will be held at 7 p.m.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, located at 6765 Robinson Creek Road, Robinson Creek, will be hosting a Back-To-School Bash, featuring a school supplies giveaway, inflatables and food from 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. There will be a limited number of backpacks filled with supplies and they will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis. Child must be present to receive a backpack.