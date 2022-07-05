When Jessica Bartley-Crider decided to open Beauty Blessings Hair Salon in Pikeville, she said she just took a leap of faith.
Bartley-Crider said she worked at the Floyd County Court Clerk’s Office for 12 years until she had a dream that she opened up a beauty shop.
“After leaving the courthouse, I decided to go back to school,” Bartley-Crider said. Owning a beauty shop was something I really always wanted to do. My husband was very supportive when I told him about the dream that I had, he said he would stand beside me.”
Bartley-Crider has health issues, a pacemaker and defibrillator and owning her own business makes her life simpler because she has the luxury, she said, of having liberty to take a day off if she needs to.
“I first took the job at the courthouse for health insurance,” Bartley-Crider said. “But I am so glad God has brought me and my family to this new phase in our lives.”
Bartley-Crider said opening the shop took a leap of faith because starting a new business can be scary.
“I believe God will always lead me where I need to be in life; he has already blessed me and will continue to do so,” Bartley-Crider said. “Owning my own business is now a reality and a gift and I do not take it for granted.”
Bartley-Crider said that, being a God-fearing woman, it’s important for her clients to know that when they come in and out of her shop, she prays each one will feel welcome and uplifted in a peaceful, faith-based environment.
“Here at Beauty Blessings, we hope to boost each person’s self-esteem and confidence; that is so important to us,” Bartley-Crider said. “Most importantly, our goal is for the client to enjoy the personal attention they deserve, and that true beauty comes from within our hearts.”
Bartely-Crider believes God led her on the beauty path for a reason, dealing with clients from day-to-day; seeing various people as they come into her shop and sit in her chair
“I have prayed each day God allows his light to shine through me and that he would place people in my chair that need to hear something from me,” she said. “We never know what people are going through, and the things we say to people may change their whole day or outlook. We chose the name Beauty Blessings, because ‘Beauty’ is for the hair and the beauty of each person, and ‘Blessings’ is to show the public that we are faith-based. It just fits.”
Beauty Blessings is located at 5155 North Mayo Trail in Pikeville. The salon’s phone number is, (606) 791-7990.