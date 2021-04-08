Belfry Elementary School has announced its honor roll for the third nine weeks.
Those students making the honor roll include:
Mrs. Charles’ 3rd Grade
All As — Chelsea Ginther, Gavin Marcum, Jacklyn Meadows, Raygan Rice, and Kylee Thompson.
As and Bs — Canaan Ford, Asher Hall, Joseph Hardin, and Amberlyn Wallace.
Mrs. Curry’s 3rd Grade
All As- Cash Davis, Brayden Marian, and Rylan Maynard.
As and Bs — Derek Adams, Aiden Anderson, Callie Biliter , Blake Marcum, and Cameron Robinson.
Mrs. McCartney’s 3rd Grade
All As — Bailey Cullop, Izzy Curry, Noah Gilman, and Raylee Whitt.
As and Bs — Katherine Charles, Eric Linkenhoker, Jacob Williams, and Alissa Worley
Mrs. Sanger’s 3rd Grade
All As — Kaden Burgess, Myles Maynard, and Arionna Smith.
As and Bs — Bailey Collins and Brantley Scott
Mrs. Hylton’s 4th Grade
All As — Stephen Casey, Farrah Fields, Kyleigh Fitch, Isabella Francis, Parker Justice, and Haven May.
As and Bs — Keith Baisden, Daegan Coley, Sam Dotson, Canaan Howard, Dakota Norman, Garrett Ousley, Taylor Ousley, and Dalton Taylor.
Mrs. Rice’s 4th Grade
All As — Carter Browning, J.D. Carter, Kyla Curry, Jenna Deskins, Michael Maynard, Lillee McCoy, Cheyann Smith, Jocelyn Smith, Clayton Young, and Mason Young.
As and Bs — Gage Bench, Jaycie Endicott, Brandon Fouch, Summer Hager, Landyn Huffman, Ryder Newsome, Bella Roman, and Karson Starr.
Mrs. Rollins’ 4th Grade
All As — Kaiden Goble and Kaylee Runyon.
As and Bs — Kylee Childers, Mason Gibbs, Mason Lowe, Kailee Moore, and Isaac Reed.
Mrs. Varney’s 4th Grade
All As — Olivia Adams, Peyton Cisco, Landon Delong, Kamryn Duncan, Abigail Durham, Ryan Hatfield, Samuel Millirones, and Baylea Smith.
As and Bs — Jayden Collins, Noah Cross, Candace Davis, Mykah Davis, Collin Hall, Mea Thacker, Gabe Varney, and Grayleigh Williamson.
Mrs. Carter’s 5th Grade
All As — Issac Lester, Logan Runyon, and Liz Thompson.
Mrs. Jones’ 5th Grade
All As — Braxton Ginther, Addison Marcum, and Billy Smith.
As and Bs — Chase Evans and Keiaira Runyon.
Mr. Maynard’s 5th Grade
All As — Kaden Tilley.
As and Bs — Alexis Hale.
Mrs. Tackett’s 5th Grade
All As- Kylie Bogar, Colton Howard, Aaliyah Mullins, and Jeremy Slate.
As and Bs — Khloe Stanley and Braxton Stell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.