The U.S. Postal Service honored Belfry Contract Driver Jacqueline Goff as a Postmaster General Hero for her actions aiding a customer. The presentation took place March 31 at the Belfry Post Office.
In January, according to a statement from the Postal Service, Goff discovered a customer had been in her home for four days without phone service or electricity. With no way to call and not able to drive, the customer was trapped in her home with no heat. Temperatures at the time were well below freezing. Goff checked on the customer and alerted Postmaster Kathy Howard, who reached out to the utility company for assistance. Goff then contacted the customer’s family, who live out of town. She checked on the customer until the family arrived.
Goff checked on her customer right away.
“I went as soon as I could”, she said. Goff added, “I am very appreciative of this award. I don’t really feel like a hero. I love my customers and am always willing to help them in any way I can.”
“Jackie has a heart of gold and goes out of her way for her customers. Many have told me how good she is to them”, said Postmaster Kathy Howard.
Kentucky-West Virginia District Human Resources Manager Mark Harvey was also on hand to present the PMG Hero Award to Goff.
The Postmaster General Hero Award is given to those who perform a heroic act above and beyond the call of duty while on the job. The Postmaster General’s 10-year Plan, Delivering for America, seeks to achieve financial sustainability and service excellence for the Postal Service. One of the goals of Delivering for America is recognizing the women and men of the Postal Service who live, work, and serve in every American community. They represent the postal brand with every customer interaction through constant dedication to the mission of universal service. Their commitment ensures the Postal Service delivery platform and services are always a trusted, visible, and valued part of America’s social and economic infrastructure.
