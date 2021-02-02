Belfry High School was recently recognized on a national scale for expanding girls’ access to AP Computer Science courses.
Belfry High School earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles. There were 1,119 schools that received this award this year, out of 20,000 institutions that offer AP courses, because they have expanded girls’ access in AP Computer Science courses.
According to AP Central, these schools achieved either 50 percent or higher female representation in one or two AP computer science courses or a percentage of the female computer science examinees meeting or exceeding that of the school’s female population during the 2019-20 school year. In 2020, Belfry High School was one of 831 schools recognized in the category of AP Computer Science Principles.
“During an unprecedented year, Belfry High School female students have demonstrated perseverance and dedication in their study of AP Computer Science,” an AP Central spokesperson said in a statement. “We could not be more proud of BHS female students for staking their claim as the next generation of STEM and computer science professionals. We can’t wait to see their passion for next generation technology lead to lifelong success.”
Belfry High School’s principal, Mark Gannon, credits not only the student’s passion for learning but also for the teachers, Mrs. Stephanie Younger and Becky Mullins for their commitment to the computer science programs and Mrs. Younger’s leadership with providing these opportunities for their students.
Stefanie Sanford, AP College Board chief of global policy and external relations, also issued a statement, praising Belfry High School and expressing the importance of closing the gender gap in computer science education.
According to AP, female students who take AP Computer Science Principles in high school are more than five times as likely to major in computer science in college, compared to similar female students who did not take the courses. However, they remain under-represented in computer science classes — comprising 34 percent of AP Computer Science Principles participants. Additionally, women also only represented 24 percent of the five million people in computing occupations in 2017, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“Belfry High School’s students need the power to shape technology, not just cope with it,” Sanford said. “Young women deserve an equal opportunity to become the next generation of entrepreneurs, engineers and tech leaders. Closing the gap in computer science education empowers young women to build the future they want.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.