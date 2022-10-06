Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced Sept. 30 that 24 law enforcement officers from agencies across the commonwealth graduated the Academy of Police Supervision (APS) Class 92. APS, also called the sergeant’s academy, is a three-week, 122-hour training program targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency’s promotion list to become sergeants.
“Thank you for taking on the challenge of leadership,” Gov. Beshear said. “I know the work you have put in over the last three weeks has prepared you to lead your fellow law enforcement officers with honor and integrity. I wish you the best as you settle into your new positions.”
APS was launched in 2003 as one of DOCJT’s illustrious leadership courses aimed at developing and shaping future and current leaders in law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth. The training program is a deep dive into how to positively influence groups of people, as well as how to apply situational leadership, demonstrate an understanding of constitutional and administrative law, emotional and social intelligence, ethical decision making, problem solving, emotional survival, and public speaking.
“Completion of APS is invaluable as your step into leadership roles with your agencies,” DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek said. “I am excited to see how you take the knowledge you’ve gained back to your departments and use it to better your community.”
DOCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation.
APS Class 92 graduates and their agencies are:
Joshua Bucchi, Newport Police Department
Sonny Buckley, Pikeville Police Department
Randall Burton, Columbia Police Department
Charles Dargavell, Madison County Sheriff’s Office
Alexis Day, Elsmere Police Department
John Dunn, Highland Heights Police Department
Shaun Frakes, Hillview Police Department
Robert Griffin, Ft. Wright Police Department
Gregory Guffey, Somerset Police Department
Christopher Hill, Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office
Ryan Johnson, University of Kentucky Police Department
Matthew Lloyd, Cold Spring Police Department
Matthew Marksbury, Ft. Thomas Police Department
Justin Meyer, Covington Police Department
Ralph Morgan, Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Jordan Murphy, Paducah Police Department
Joshua Nezi, Erlanger Police Department
Glenn Smith, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Robert Spears, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Mark Stidham, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
Douglas Sutton, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Brian Voils, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
Brian Waldorf, Newport Police Department
Aaron Wilson, Georgetown Police Department