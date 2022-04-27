Go. Andy Beshear was in Pikeville April 27 announcing the city will be the site of a Driver's Licensing Regional office planned to open this summer. Presently, people renewing licenses or getting Real IDs have to travel to Prestonsburg.
The governor also presented a check for $770,000 to the city of Pikeville for an economic development project.
The Community Development Block grant will be used to purchase equipment to lease to Appalachian Tank, Inc. (ATI). ATI, a subsidiary of the Platinum Tank group, will be opening an aluminum tank production facility in a 60,000 square foot building.
