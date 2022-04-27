Beshear visits Pikeville, announces driver’s licensing office, economic development funding

Gov. Andy Beshear presents a ceremonial check to the City of Pikeville for a economic development project during an April 27 visit to Pikeville. Beshear also announced that, in the summer, a regional driver’s licensing office will open in Pikeville.

 News-Express photo by Gary Slone

Go. Andy Beshear was in Pikeville April 27 announcing the city will be the site of a Driver's Licensing Regional office planned to open this summer. Presently, people renewing licenses or getting Real IDs have to travel to Prestonsburg.

The governor also presented a check for $770,000 to the city of Pikeville for an economic development project.

The Community Development Block grant will be used to purchase equipment to lease to Appalachian Tank, Inc. (ATI). ATI, a subsidiary of the Platinum Tank group, will be opening an aluminum tank production facility in a 60,000 square foot building.

Check out the complete story in the April 29 edition of the Appalachian News Express.

