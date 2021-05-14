Gov. Andy Beshear announced on May 14 that final capacity restrictions related to COVID-19 will end on Friday, June 11, and Kentucky will follow the new mask recommendations by the CDC related to fully-vaccinated people.
Beshear said that the proven effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as expanded vaccine eligibility to include 12- to 15-year-olds, has allowed Kentucky to safely and sustainably ease restrictions. About 1.9 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and Beshear encouraged everyone who is eligible for a vaccine to get a dose of a safe and effective vaccine ahead of June 11.
“After a long, dark pandemic, more of our people have gotten their shot of hope, and we have steadily moved to lift the last remaining restrictions put in place to slow the spread of this dangerous virus and save lives,” Beshear said. “Team Kentucky, your patience, hard work and sacrifices have paid off. For those not vaccinated, you still have time.”
He said that a review of COVID-19 data from the period when many Kentuckians were vaccinated — this March and April — proves the effectiveness of vaccines. Over the two months, total cases declined by 18 percent, hospitalizations declined by 19 percent and deaths declined by 48 percent.
In addition, he said, Kentucky will immediately follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that fully vaccinated Kentuckians no longer need to wear a mask in most places.
The CDC has recently updated its mask guidance for fully-vaccinated people. According to the CDC, fully-vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single dose vaccine, such as the Janssen/Johnson&Johnson vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is 95 percent effective when both doses are administered, and the Moderna vaccine is 94.1 percent effective when both doses are administered. The Johnson&Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine and 85 percent effective.
According to the CDC, if you do not meet these requirements, you are not considered fully vaccinated, and you should continue taking all precautions until you are fully vaccinated.
Beshear also announced that, on June 11, Kentucky will eliminate its mask mandate for all Kentuckians with the exceptions of places where people are the most vulnerable. The state of emergency that was declared in Kentucky on March 6, 2020, will also remain in place for the time being, as will the federal emergency declaration. Beshear said that this is to ensure that Kentuckians continue to receive necessary federal funds that are only made available in states with a public health emergency in place.
For more information of the CDC’s full facial covering recommendations for fully vaccinated people, visit, https://bit.ly/3uSS6M8.