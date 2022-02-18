To help combat rising inflation prices brought on by the pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Feb. 16 that he is providing immediate vehicle property tax relief to Kentuckians, and he also proposed a temporary 1 percent drop in the state sales tax.
Beshear signed an executive order that will stop an increase in vehicle property taxes caused by soaring used car values, which in Kentucky rose approximately 40 percent since last year. Under the proposal, Kentuckians would see tax relief of approximately $1.2 billion, of which $873 million is directly related to sales tax savings and $340 million is from the reduction in vehicle property taxes, according to state officials.
“A booming economy and the best state budget in 25 years means we can do more to help our working families and small businesses buy and sell the essential goods and services that are costing more and that are simply priced too high,” Beshear said in a statement. “We have all had enough, and today, I am doing something about it by providing immediate vehicle property tax relief and proposing a cut in the sales tax.”
The property valuation for the average motor vehicle in Kentucky rose from $8,006 to $11,162 in just one year. Beshear said he believes that the abrupt adjustment warrants a change. Under this executive order, for example, a Kentuckian will pay a tax amount similar to last year if they own the same vehicle in the same condition and are living in the same county, and they will not pay taxes on the inflated value for the next two years. Those who have already paid their 2022 taxes will receive a refund from their local county clerk’s office.
According to Kentucky state law, only the General Assembly can exempt all or any portion of the property tax applied to motor vehicles. In Senate Joint Resolution 99 (R.S. 2022), the Kentucky Senate stated that Beshear has the authority to provide vehicle property tax relief.
Beshear proposes decrease in state sales tax
In addition to the vehicle property tax relief, Beshear announced that he is working with Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Whip and Dist. 94 state Rep. Angie Hatton on legislation to support cutting the state sales tax from 6 percent to 5 percent, starting on July 1, 2022.
The state sales tax proposal decreases sales tax costs for all Kentucky families by more than 16 percent, as the U.S. inflation rate is 7.5 percent, on purchases at retailers, restaurants and items at grocery stores that are not food or medicine, because those items are already tax-free. Building and hardware materials and clothing purchases will also benefit from the sales tax reduction.
Hatton, who represents Letcher County and part of Pike County, said she already filed the bill on Feb. 16 (House Bill 508), and the state sales tax would be lowered for one full fiscal year — from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
“The reason why we waited until July 1 is because we need to figure out what all needs to be done to logistically make this work and get all the businesses ready to do it,” Hatton said. “It was just an idea to sort of counter the rise in costs and everything that we’ve seen due to inflation. If we lower it for just one year, then we can reassess it and see if it’s useful, if it helped, and see if it’s something we want to continue or if it’s something to discontinue.”
Hatton added that the cuts can be possible due to the state’s record surplus. Kentucky saw a record-setting budget surplus in fiscal year 2021 and enters 2022 with an estimated $1.9 billion more than budgeted, according to state officials.
“The state can afford to help people out right now, and the governor agreed,” Hatton said. “His budget director is working out the logistics of exactly every way that it would affect our budget.”
Hatton said she was proud to sponsor the legislation.
“I’m proud to sponsor this legislation, because Kentuckians deserve this relief and, during a time of record revenues, the state can afford to provide it,” Hatton said. “I want to thank Gov. Beshear for taking quick action to lower our vehicle property taxes and for backing my legislation to temporarily cut our sales tax for a year. These moves would benefit all of us, but there is no doubt they are desperately needed in regions like mine in Eastern Kentucky, which has had to do more with less for so long that there’s just not any more to give.”
Beshear said that he will propose adjustments to his recommended budget to accommodate the reduction in revenues.