Gov. Andy Beshear said this past week that, as he sees it, Eastern Kentucky is not only included in the economic recovery from the tumultuous past year, but is leading the way.
In an interview with Appalachian Newspapers, Beshear pointed to numerous project and project announcements underway in the Eastern part of the state, and said that being “intentional” about growth will help that bounce-back continue.
“As opposed to being left behind, Eastern Kentucky is leading the way,” Beshear said.
Beshear pointed to recent announcements and successes, such as the success AppHarvest has had and last week’s announcement of AppleAtcha, a project intended to use abandoned surface mines to start apple orchards.
“What employers all around the country are finally recognizing is that Eastern Kentucky has an amazing workforce of hard-working folks that are ready to help build up a new company or expand an existing company,” he said. “Right now, we’re seeing Eastern Kentucky on fire with opportunity, as well as interest.”
Beshear said it will take the state being “intentional” to continue to see growth in Eastern Kentucky, with the state pushing employers toward sites in Eastern Kentucky and continuing to invest in infrastructure.
Those infrastructure investments, Beshear said, will help make sure Eastern Kentucky is “never at a competitive disadvantage.”
Projects such as the Minnie-to-Harold connector prove that, he said.
“We’re working every day on that, knowing we’ve made significant progress but knowing we’ve got more to go,” he said.
Beshear said his administration has brought together the Energy and Environment Cabinet, Economic Development Cabinet and local leadership to work on permitting issues, even talking through permitting issues and solutions for companies which have not even yet committed to coming.
“it’s about working together to do it right,” he said.
Supporting healthcare and healthcare jobs is becoming increasingly important, Beshear said.
“A larger and larger portion of it is going to be healthcare and we need to make sure that we as a state are being supportive of our hospital systems and all the other parts of healthcare,” he said. “We have to make sure that every community in Eastern Kentucky has access to affordable healthcare.”
Changes to the way the state reimburses hospitals, Beshear said, are benefitting hospitals such as Pikeville Medical Center and ARH.
Despite the challenges, he said, the expansion underway at facilities such as PMC, which announced the creation of the Appalachian Vallley Autism (AVA) Center, among other projects.
“One of the most moving experiences in the last year that I’ve had is being out there for the (AVA Center) groundbreaking and watching families talk about how they were told they needed to move to get their children the specific healthcare they needed,” he said. “That’s wrong.”
Ensuring that never happens again, Beshear said, is a priority.