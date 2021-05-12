Gov. Andy Beshear announced that, starting on May 28, capacity will increase for certain events, businesses and indoor and outdoor events.
In his announcement, Beshear said that, starting May 28, all events and businesses with 1,000 or fewer people can increase to 75 percent capacity, and all indoor and outdoor events with more than 1,000 people can be held at 60 percent capacity.
Additionally, he said, small groups of individuals are no longer mandated to wear facial coverings indoors in private businesses or homes if all individuals present have received the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior. The “final dose” refers to the second shot of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and the first and only shot of a Johnson&Johnson vaccine.
“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now projecting a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases by July. I’m hoping we’ll be fully done with all capacity restrictions by July. That is my expectation,” said Gov. Beshear. “We don’t have to be patient for that much longer, but we do have to finish our work and protect the people around us.”
As of May 7, at least 1.84 million Kentuckians have received at least their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website. Beshear has promised that he will remove most capacity restrictions if at least 2.5 million Kentuckians receive at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
When the goal is met, Beshear said on April 12, he will lift capacity restrictions and physical distancing requirements for nearly all venues, events and businesses that cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons. In addition, he will end the curfew for bars and restaurants.
In order to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19, at least 70-80 percent of the public must be vaccinated. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends that people receive both doses of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine is 95 percent effective when both doses are administered, and the Moderna vaccine is 94.1 percent effective when both doses are administered. The CDC states that both doses are necessary for protection against the virus. The Janssen/Johnson&Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine and 85 percent effective.