Gov. Andy Beshear visited Pike county Aug. 17 and stopped by the Pike County Courthouse for a check presentation.
The $367,650 is for resurfacing of roads in the northern part of the county.
The routes to be resurfaced are the Right Fork of Brushy Creek and Rockhouse Fork of Big Creek.
The two projects will cover approximately seven miles combined of county roadway.
The funding is being administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Rural and Municipal aid.
The breakdown between the two projects has $281,250 to pay for resurfacing 5.1 miles of right Fork of Brushy Creek and $86,400 going to resurfacing 1.9 miles of Rockhouse Fork of Big Creek.
“My administration’s mission is to provide efficient and modern transportation infrastructure for all Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “That mission isn’t limited to interstates and parkways but it extends to the small county roads and city streets.”
Beshear was joined by several lawmakers from throughout the region, county and Pikeville city officials.
“These projects will help improve transportation safety in the county,” said Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “I want to thank the governor and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for this funding to resurfaces these roads.”
State Sen. Phillip Wheeler thanked KYTC and Secretary Jim Gray for their attention to the region.
“Kentucky’s road and highway infrastructure faces many challenges but I’m happy with the efforts being made by the Kentucky General Assembly and the administration to ensure taxpayer dollars reach the areas of most need,” Wheeler said.
Lawmakers also attending the ceremony included state representatives John Blanton, Norma Kirk-McCormick, Angie Hatton and Ashley Tackett Laferty.