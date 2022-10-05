Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a statement Sept. 29 the approval of more than $3.25 million in discretionary transportation funding to make much-needed travel and safety improvements on dozens of streets and roads in communities across Kentucky.
The award provides for 43 projects in 17 counties and four cities. Since taking office, Gov. Beshear has approved $50.7 million in discretionary transportation funding for hundreds of projects that have benefitted Kentuckians in 105 counties.
“Modern and efficient transportation infrastructure involves more than interstates and parkways,” Gov. Beshear said. “Well-maintained city streets and county roads — the routes that lead to our homes and schools, our workplaces and houses of worship — are equally important in our daily lives and essential to thriving communities. I’m happy that we’re able to provide this funding.”
Most of the projects involve resurfacing or patching, but also include sidewalks and storm drains. Recipients are the counties of Bath, Breckinridge, Butler, Elliott, Graves, Hancock, Hart, Hopkins, Knox, Lawrence, McLean, Nelson, Nicholas, Pike, Rowan, Trigg and Washington, along with the cities of Harlan, Mount Sterling, Paintsville and Stanford.
The largest single award is $544,342 to Pike County for resurfacing 9 miles of Brushy Road, which serves 250 residents, two businesses and an untold number of recreation seekers.
“This section of Brushy Road is beyond repair by patching. It needs a complete resurfacing,” Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said. “I commend Gov. Beshear for recognizing the need and supporting our request for the necessary funding for this project. But I also want to thank Gov. Beshear for everything else he has done for Pike County, especially his assistance in our recovery and rebuilding from the catastrophic flooding of July.”
The statement said the projects were submitted to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary fund consideration. They were evaluated by staff in each of the 12 Department of Highways districts, who considered such factors as safety, traffic volume and economic impact.
In each case, the county fiscal court or city council approved for funding is responsible for administering the work and will be reimbursed by KYTC.
Though discretionary, the statement said, the funding is based on need and is administered by the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). A complete listing of the funding rewards is available here.
Emergency Road Aid
Gov. Beshear also announced emergency aid totaling $411,920 to help repair an array of flood damages in Knott, Perry, Powell and Wolfe counties and in the City of Hazard. All the funding is from the County Road Aid or Municipal Road Aid programs administered by KYTC.
Individual awards:
• $180,000 to Knott County, one of the counties hit hardest by the floods of July 26-29, for drain damage on Sams Branch Road and Smith View Ridge Road.
• $64,300 to Perry County for repair of a landslide site on Jett Drive.
• $31,200 to Powell County for flood damage on Sand Lick Road.
• $25,120 to Wolfe County for drainage work on Landsaw-Johnson Fork Road.
• $111,300 to the City of Hazard for general flood damage on Faulkner Avenue and Sun Valley Terrace.