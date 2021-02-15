Pikeville, KY (41501)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.