Just a week after taking the oath of office, President Joe Biden announced on Jan. 27 sweeping executive orders constituting what one official referred to as the “most ambitious” climate plan ever put together by the United States.
And, despite announced plans to replace the jobs which would be lost in energy producing areas, such as coal country, there were also nearly immediate signals of opposition from the areas which will be most heavily impacted by the orders.
The executive orders Biden signed take several actions simultaneously, officials said, including making climate change a part of the work of every agency of the federal government and directing federal agencies to procure carbon pollution-free electricity and clean, zero-emission vehicles, requiring that those vehicle be made in America.
The orders also direct the Secretary of the Interior to place a pause on entering into new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or offshore waters “to the extent possible” and launch a rigorous review of all existing leasing and permitting practices related to fossil fuel development on public lands and waters, as well as identify steps that can be taken to double renewable energy production from offshore wind by 2030.
The orders also direct federal agencies to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies and calls for the establishment of a Civilian Climate Corps, among other actions.
Not ‘going to forget the men and women who dug the coal and built the nation’
Despite the extent of the changes being forced through the executive order, both Biden and administration officials repeatedly on Jan. 27 reiterated that jobs would be created in new energy fields to replace those the climate change actions would cost.
“We have to start by creating new, good-paying jobs, capping those abandoned wells, reclaiming mines, turning old brownfield sites into new hubs of economic growth, creating new, good-paying jobs in those communities where those workers live because they helped build this country,” Biden said in comments before he signed the executive orders. “We’re never going to forget the men and women who dug the coal and built the nation. We’re going to do right by them and make sure they have opportunities to keep building the nation and their own communities and getting paid well for it.”
In a separate press briefing, former Secretary of State John Kerry, who will serve as Biden’s special envoy for climate, and former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy, who will serve as national climate advisor, also stressed that the changes will not be an economic loss, but a boost, even for those communities which will be impacted most heavily.
McCarthy said the climate plan put forth by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is the “most ambitious” plan ever introduced in regards to the climate.
“He’s already committed the U.S. to re-enter the Paris climate agreement and he committed us as well to start undoing the assault on our environment that has occurred over the past four years,” McCarthy said. “And he is now taking additional action to really target the challenge of climate change.”
McCarthy said the plan is to “power” the nation’s economy with clean energy.
“We’re going to take a whole-of-government approach,” McCarthy said. “We’re going to power our economy with clean energy. We’re going to do that in a way that will produce millions of American jobs that are going to be good paying, that are going to be jobs that have the opportunity for workers to join a union.”
She said that the plan is that no one will be “left behind.”
“We’re going to make sure that nobody is left behind, and I’m not just talking about communities in terms of environmental justice, but workers as well,” she said.
McCarthy said the executive order commits 40 percent of the investment in clean energy toward disadvantaged community so they can benefit from the jobs being created.
The order establishes a working group on coal and power plant communities, McCarthy said, which will focus government agencies on that goal.
“We have to make sure that, in this transition, every agency in government is using every tool at their disposal to drive resources to those communities,” she said.
When asked by a reporter about coal production, which was not explicitly mentioned in the executive orders, McCarthy said it will be “looked at.”
“It will be in the mix to be looked at but it is not, at this point, included,” she said. “It was not part of the commitments on the campaign but we’re going to take a close look at all of it.”
Once private industry sees the money which can be made in the field of new energy, she said, the economy will follow that line.
“The private sector’s going to drive it,” she said. “This is going to be a signal-setter the way the federal government ought to set on what our values are.”
She also said that the new jobs being created will be created in the areas impacted by the climate change rules.
“Solar jobs will be everywhere, but we need to put people to work in their own communities — that’s where their home is, that’s where their vision is,” she said. “We are not trying to take away jobs.”
Kerry stressed that Biden is committed to creating new jobs to replace the ones that will be lost.
“The president of the United States has expressed in every comment that he has made about climate the need to grow the new jobs that pay better, that are cleaner,” he said. “You look at the consequences of Black Lung for a miner, for instance, and measure that against the fastest-growing job in the United States before COVID was solar power technician. The same people can do those jobs, but the choice of doing the solar power now is a better a choice.
“What President Biden wants to do is make sure that those folks have better choices, that they have alternatives, that they can be the people who go to work to make the solar panels and we’re making them here at home,” he said.
Kerry said the idea that climate change comes at the cost of those who work in energy production is a “false narrative.”
“I think that, unfortunately, workers have been fed a false narrative,” Kerry said. “They’ve been fed the notion that somehow dealing with climate is coming at their expense. No, it’s not. What’s happening to them is happening because of other market forces already taking place.”
Investors and other economic sources, Kerry said, are coming to realize that there’s a lot of money to be made in alternative energy industries.
Signals of opposition
Despite the overtures to energy-producing areas, signals of possible opposition to the Biden order were quick in coming.
Just after the announcement, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that he and the attorneys general of Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, Montana and Texas had sent a letter to Biden reminding the president that state attorneys general serve as an “important check and balance as the president carries out his constitutional charges.”
While the climate executive orders are not explicitly mentioned, the letter focuses on subject areas such as “limited federal power,” “limited presidential power,” “individual constitutional rights,” and “administrative process and reasoned decision-making.”
“The President cannot cut constitutional comers or shirk statutory strictures without inevitably doing more harm to our country than good,” the letter said. “The foundations of our republic and American life are embedded within our Constitution’s carefully crafted design. Accordingly, today by this letter we respectfully urge you when pursuing your policy priorities to honor the core constitutional tenets which should be appreciated and respected by every person entrusted with the honor and burdens of the presidency.”
Litigation, the letter said, is “never a first option” and the attorneys general “stand ready to meet with (the Biden) administration to discuss” the issues.
In a statement issued Jan. 28, U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell blasted the executive orders, referring to them as a “Piecemeal Green New Deal.”
In the statement, McConnell said the orders “slammed the brakes on further domestic energy development on the huge swaths of land owned by the federal government.”
McConnell also pointed at the potential loss of jobs and the jobs lost during the administration of President Barack Obama.
“As a Kentuckian, I’m all too familiar with the ways these Democratic policies can hurt communities,” McConnell said. “Kentucky paid dearly for the first round of these liberal policies under President Obama. We have no desire to be subjected to a sequel. Especially when Mr. Kerry says we should take the rate at which coal is already declining and quintuple it.
“There’s nothing green about a tsunami of pink slips for American workers, or carting Canadian crude around in trucks and trains instead of a pipeline,” McConnell said. “This piecemeal Green New Deal is the wrong prescription — for the environment … for national security … and most of all for all the working Americans who will soon be formerly-working Americans if this keeps up.”
