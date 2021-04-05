Numerous bids for items and services were awarded during the March 16 Pike County Fiscal Court meeting.
Greg Fannin, County Purchasing Director presented the bids to the court.
“This list is lengthy,” Fannin said. “We had a bid opening on March 9 for contracts that will go into effect April 1, 2021 for one year.”
Bids announced included:
Bid 04-2021 for building material, only one bid was received from JD Westcott and Son of South Williamson which received the contract. Fannin informed the court that the county does have other vendors under contract that are used.
Bid 05-2021 for corrugated metal and HDPE plastic pipe received three bids from JD Westcott and Son, MGC Supply of Pikeville and Consolidated Pipe and Supply of Deboard, KY with all three vendors receiving contracts.
Bid 06-2021 for glass and glass related products received two bids from Customer Glass and Carpet of Belfry and Elliott Supply and Glass of Pikeville, with both vendors receiving contracts.
Bid 07-2021 for limestone gravel delivered only one bid was received from Mountain Aggregate of Lexington, KY which received the contract.
Bid 08-2021 for limestone gravel picked up received three bids from Mountain Aggregate, Mountain Enterprise of Lexington and MGC Supply of Pikeville with all three vendors receiving contracts.
Bid 09-2021 for plumbing and electrical supplies received five bids from Elliott Supply, JD Westcott and Son, Justice Supply of Shelbiana, State Electric of PIkeville, and Thompson Hardware of Zebulon with all five vendors receiving contracts
Bid 10-2021 for portable toilets only one bid was received from Busy Bee Portable Toilets which was awarded the contract.
Bid 11-2021 for printing, two bids were received from C & R Office Supply in Pikeville and Consolidated Graphic Communications of Staffordsville, KY with both vendors awarded contracts.
Bid 12-2021 for sodium chloride (road salt), two bids were received from Morton Salt of Chicago, IL and Compass Mineral of America from Overland, KS with Morton Salt receiving the contract.
Bid 13-2021 for Tires and Tubes, no bids were received however the county does have tire suppliers under state contract and on co-op contract.
Bid 14-2021 for guardrail, no bids received. “This item will no longer need to be bid,” Fannin said. “The county no longer installs guardrails due to liability issues.”
Bid 15-2021 for cleaning supplies, chemicals and related items, two bids were received from BWB Enterprise of Matewan, WV and East Kentucky Chemical of Pikeville with both vendors awarded contracts.
Bid 16-2021 for Bulk Oil and related items, one bid was received from Jones Petroleum of Pikeville which was awarded the contract.
Bid 17-2021 for Vehicular Parts for vehicles and equipment, 12 bids were received with all 12 awarded contracts. the 12 included: Mid-south Equipment of Buchannan, VA, Wilson Equipment of Prestonsburg, Dotson’s Repair Service of Sydney, Boyd Company (formerly Whayne supply) of Pikeville, Martin's Peterbilt of Pikeville, Carquest of Pikeville, Leon’s Auto Parts of Robinson Creek, A&S Auto Parts of Elkhorn City, Walters GM Automall of Pikeville, J&A Truck Parts of Raccoon and Tri-County Auto & Truck Parts at Mouthcard and Kimper.
The bids as presented and recommended by Fannin was unanimously accepted by the court.
