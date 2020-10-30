DEBORD — Gary Cox, airport manager and fixed base operator at the Big Sandy Regional Airport, which serves Johnson, Martin, Floyd and Magoffin Counties, recently shifted his sights from the sky to the ground in hopes of bringing adventure tourism to the mountains of Eastern Kentucky. His latest venture, Big Sandy Backroads, offers tourists a chauffeured sport/side-by-side adventure from the airport in Debord into the mountains, valleys, creeks and reclaimed coal mines throughout Martin and Pike counties.
“I think it’s such a fun thing to do,” said Cox. “I really want to show it off.”
The tour lasts roughly four hours and for the price of $40, up to four adult riders (children are also welcome) get to take in views of the region’s landscape and chance encounters with wild horses, elk, deer and turkey that frequent the area. Cox also offers riders brief lessons on the culture and history of the region at stops along the way.
“So far I’ve just advertised it really to aviation websites. I’m trying to see if people will come from away from here to see our area. I’m trying to prove to myself that this will work,” he said. “It helps the airport and it helps show off the area. They eat at the restaurant, they buy T-shirts and so far everybody that’s done it has really enjoyed it.”
For Cox, adventure tourism is the answer to a dwindling economy left in the dust of the coal industry.
“I really think Eastern Kentucky could turn these mountains into a tourism destination,” he said. “If each county had their own lodge back in the woods somewhere and trails that lead to them — to go from Pike County to Martin County to Johnson County to Magoffin County to Floyd County and back to Pike County, that would be awesome. This could be done all four seasons.”
Rides are offered by appointment only. For a chance to see what Big Sandy Backroads has to offer, call the Big Sandy Regional Airport at, (606) 298-5930.
