The voices and instruments have been silent since 2019 due to COVID-19, but Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry will make a return to the stage in the Lucy & Willard Kinzer Theater at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) in Prestonsburg, the opry announced in a statement May 7.
Opening night of the 2021 Summer season will be June 19. It will be the first of six brand new summer shows for the troupe that has called the MAC their home since 1996.
The organization will be welcoming some new faces and voices this year, and one cast member is a familiar face with a new role. Multitalented sisters, Teddi Cyrus and Jo Hall will return to the fold, after almost 20 years. Both vocalists came through the Junior Pro program, with Hall spending some time in the Kentucky Opry in the early 2000’s. Shawn Leslie, a local artist with a strong diverse voice, has been promoted from the Jr. Pro program this summer.
Jody Conley, keyboardist/vocalist and creative team member, says to expect the unexpected.
“This will be unlike any Opry show you or your family have seen or heard. Just like any other aspect of entertainment, there’s a time to change and re-brand.”
Opening night for Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry will be Saturday, June 19. The shows will continue on June 25 and 26. After a July 4th holiday break, the season will finish up July 10, 17, and 24. Stay tuned for more details about the season, as well as possible special guests.
Tickets are $20, or $15 for groups. They can be purchased by visiting, www.macarts.com, by phone at 1 (888) MAC ARTS, or at the MAC Box Office.