The Pikeville Independent School District has named the next principal of Pikeville High School.
Brandon Blackburn, the district’s current Co-District Technology Coordinator and Technology Teacher, will become Pikeville High School’s new principal, effective July 1, 2021. The school’s former principal Jason Booher left the position to become the next superintendent of the Mercer County School District.
Blackburn started his teaching career at Pikeville High School in 2008 as the Technology Teacher and School I.T. Coordinator. He said that he is thankful for the opportunity to become the school’s next principal.
“I am thankful for this opportunity and look forward to serving the incredible students, faculty, and community in this new role as principal of Pikeville High School,” Blackburn said.
The decision to name Blackburn as the next principal of Pikeville High School was made by the School-Based Decision-Making Council in partnership with Pikeville Independent Superintendent David Trimble. Trimble expressed enthusiasm about Blackburn taking on the position.
“Mr. Blackburn’s strong experience in the classroom, as well as in his role as a district leader has prepared him to be highly successful as the leader of this high performing school.” Trimble said “I could not be more thankful that our students and team members of Pikeville High School will have a leader with the kind of character and passion that Mr. Blackburn demonstrates. His knowledge of the school and position, as well as his willingness to learn and grow daily, will undoubtedly be evident in the success of the entire school. I look forward to seeing the continued growth and success of all programs under his leadership.”
Blackburn graduated from Pikeville College in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics with Computer Science Emphasis. He received his master’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University in Career and Technical Education in 2014, as well as Rank I certification in Career and Technical Education that same year. In 2018, he then received his second master’s degree from Georgetown College, as well as Rank I certification, in Education with a focus in School Principal P-12.