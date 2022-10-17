Kentucky Blood Center, which provides blood to 70-plus hospitals across the state, is seeing demand outpace donations with hospitals transfusing 18 percent more blood in recent months, the nonprofit organization announced in a statement Oct. 17. The uptick in transfusions at KBC service hospitals has put a severe strain on the current supply. All blood types are urgently needed.
Over the past two months, hospital partners are transfusing significantly more blood per day on average than during the summer months, which are already normally high transfusion months, the statement said.
“General blood usage at the hospitals we serve continues to climb,” said Mandy Brajuha, vice president for external relations at KBC. “This means that more Kentucky patients need the lifesaving gift of blood. However, donor turnout has simply lagged behind. Continuing with this trend puts hospitals in a difficult position and puts the lives of Kentucky patients at risk.”
KBC, the statement said, strives to maintain a three-day supply of blood to meet hospital needs. For many blood types, KBC has been operating with less than a day’s supply. Volunteer donors provide blood for cancer treatments, premature births, car accidents, diseases, surgeries and more. A single trauma patient can use 50 or more units of blood, which quickly puts a fragile supply in peril.
Donors can schedule an appointment at any of KBC’s eight donor centers or mobile drives at kybloodcenter.org or call, (800) 775-2522. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted as space allows.
The Pikeville Donor Center is located at: 472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville, KY 41501.